Two Cases of Delta Variants Detected on Maui | News, Sports, Work

From 45 COVID-19 community samples tested by the State Department’s State Research Department, nine more cases of more contagious delta mutants were detected throughout Hawaii, including two on Maui. ..

Since the department confirmed the first case on June 14, a total of 13 delta variant cases have been reported, including 9 on Oahu, 2 on Maui, 1 on Kauai, and 1 on the Big Island of Hawaii. Found throughout the state.

“This is an increasing proportion of cases caused by delta variants.” Dr. Edward Desmond, director of the State Research Division, said at a media briefing on Friday. “I think the big concern is that this new Delta variant is causing a rapid increase in hiding places for our cases.”

The delta mutant, or B.1.617.2, is more infectious than the original COVID-19, and preliminary studies have shown that it has a higher incidence of serious illness than other variants of the virus. I am.

Desmond said cases of delta variants could double in the next two weeks and become dominant in Hawaii next month or so, based on patterns and predictions that are widespread throughout the United States.

“They believe that people in the Ministry of Health will do a good job because they are watching it and looking at contact tracing and double checks to make sure these cases are being watched. . “ Mayor Michael Victorino of Maui County said at a press conference on Friday night. “So I ask everyone again — we haven’t left the forest yet — wear your mask, even if you’re completely vaccinated, physical distance Keep it and practice good hygiene. Vaccination is best, but other mitigation measures can supplement it. “

Those who have been vaccinated “Much less likely” Dr. Janet Belleman, Kauai District Health Officer, said there was still some risk of transmitting the virus. As a precautionary measure, vaccinated individuals should be quarantined for infection or exposure.

“Every time we detect a new variant in our state, I think we all feel growing concern and perhaps anxiety. Then we in the health sector need to ask. What to worry about. Do you need to do it, how much do you need to worry about it? Do we need to do it, or what do we need to worry about? “ Belleman said during the department’s media briefing. “Delta Air Lines is actually even more concerned than some other variants for similar reasons.”

This is the most annoying variant detected, but Berreman said the virus still remains. “Very prevented” With current vaccines and health protocols.

She added that the majority of cases of coronavirus are indirectly or directly related to travel, and that travel-related epidemics are caused by both visitors and returnees.

“It’s a misconception to look only at the visitor industry, but that said, we’re considering large venues and large gatherings. One of the approaches used on Kauai is If an organized event wants to exceed the limits of the current meeting, they will collect vaccination status and test results within 24 hours of the event to ensure a higher level of safety. can.” She said. “We haven’t taken the steps to request a test, but we do use it as a tool that way.”

Dr. Sarah Kemble, acting state epidemiologist, said in a news release that the nine recently identified cases represent seven or eight separate referrals to the state.

“Unfortunately, the number of cases is expected to increase.” Kemble said. “People who are not vaccinated face greater risk than those who are protected by the vaccine.”

