Blood-injected CRISPR treats hereditary diseases for the first time | Science

June 26, 2021

Gene Editor CRISPR is excellent at correcting disease mutations in cells that have grown in the laboratory. However, to use CRISPR to treat most people with hereditary disorders, you need to put molecular scissors inside the body and clear the big hurdle of slicing the DNA of the tissues you need. Currently, in the first stages of medical care, researchers inject CRISPR drugs into the blood of people born with diseases that cause fatal nerve and heart disease, three of which nearly block the production of toxic proteins by the liver. Showed to do.

It’s too early to know if CRISPR treatment will alleviate the symptoms of a disease known as transthyretin amyloidosis, but the preliminary data reported today generate excitement about the possibility of a one-time, lifelong treatment. I have. “These are amazing results,” says Kiran Musunuru, a genetic editor and cardiologist at the University of Pennsylvania who was not involved in the trial. “It exceeds all my expectations.”

The study also points to a milestone in the competition to develop messenger RNA (mRNA) -based therapies that direct cells to build proteins naturally.Synthetic mRNA powers two COVID-19 vaccines that have been given to millions of people to fight the coronavirus pandemic, and many companies are working on it. Other mRNA vaccines and drugs.. A new treatment, including mRNA that encodes one of two components of CRISPR, “starts convergence in the areas of CRISPR and mRNA,” said Kenneth Chien, a cardiovascular researcher at the Karolinska Institute, co-founder of Moderna. Says. We are also developing COVID-19 vaccine and mRNA drug.

CRISPR clinical trials show that liver cells release a misfolded protein called transtiletin (TTR) that accumulates in nerves and the heart and deactivates mutant genes that cause pain, numbness, and heart disease. Is aimed at. The resulting condition is relatively rare, and the approved drug, Pachisilane, can stabilize it. However, researchers at veteran biotechnology Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and startup Intellia Therapeutics saw it as good evidence of the principles of injectable CRISPR treatment they were developing.

Last year, researchers used CRISPR to turn on fetal hemoglobin. Correcting sickle cell disease or related illnesses with a few people.. Treatment required removing the patient’s diseased blood stem cells, modifying them with CRISPR in a dish, and then injecting them into the body. Studies are also underway to treat the condition that causes blindness by injecting a virus that encodes a component of CRISPR directly into the eye. However, treating most other diseases means injecting CRISPR components, or their genetic commands, into the blood to target organs and tissues in the treatment. This is a big challenge, but it can be easier because the liver absorbs foreign substances.

In the CRISPR test, four men and two women with transtiletin amyloidosis between the ages of 46 and 64 were injected with lipid particles carrying two different RNAs: mRNA encoding the protein Cas, a CRISPR component that cuts out DNA. , And the guide RNA TTR gene that directs it. After Cas cleaves, the cellular DNA repair mechanism repairs the disruption, but incompletely knocks out gene activity.

Twenty-eight days later, three men received the higher of the two treatments TTR level reduced from 80% to 96%, Equal to or better than the average of 81% of Pachisilane, the team today New England Journal of Medicine.. “The data are very promising,” said Julian Gilmour, a trial leader at the University College London, who presented her work today at the online annual meeting of the Peripheral Neurology Society. “This could be the first treatment for this hereditary disorder and life-threatening illness,” said David Adams, a neurologist at the University of Paris Sacre, who led the Patisilane trial. (The drug is a kind of RNA that silences TTR production is temporary and should be injected on a regular basis. )

It may take months for patients receiving CRISPR treatment to see their symptoms alleviate, but they reported few short-term side effects. Problems can surface over time. CRISPR can cleave the wrong DNA position (and non-hepatocytes), causing cancer and other problems. However, the lipid-encapsulated mRNA approach is potentially safer than using a virus to encode an editing protein and transmit genetic commands to direct RNA into cells. This is a proven approach that others are pursuing for systemic treatment. These genes can survive in the cell and continue to make gene editors even after they do their job. In contrast, “the beauty of mRNA is that it will disappear later,” says Chien.

This study paves the way for treating other liver diseases with CRISPR by knocking out genes or, more difficultly, modifying genes using DNA templates. The latter approach can also be used to turn the liver into a factory for making the enzymes needed elsewhere in the body.

Jennifer Doudna of the University of California, Berkeley, who won the Nobel Prize for the discovery of CRISPR last year and co-founded Intellia, sees even bigger prospects. According to her, this new study is “an important first step in enabling genes that cause disease to be inactivated, repaired, or replaced anywhere in the body.”