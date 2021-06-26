How COVID Safe is Your Plan?Authorities say new tools can help you find-nationwide

Federal public health officials say Canadians are eager to anticipate the day when their loved ones will be in the distance to spit again. COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection)The associated risk level of any kind of gathering they are planning.

Online toolsIs a personalized risk assessment portal created by the National Institute on Aging at Ryerson University that allows Canadians to plug in details about their plans. The tool then uses “the best scientific evidence available and the opinions of key experts in infectious diseases, public health and epidemiology” to show how safe the plan is at COVID-19. I will.

“This user-friendly online tool provides reliable, scientifically-based information and helps reduce the risk to individuals when visiting and gathering with others,” said Teresatam, Chief Public Health Officer. Said in a statement released on Saturday.

read more: Are you fully vaccinated against COVID-19?Canada announces new guidance on what you can and cannot do

The story continues under the ad

The entire process is anonymous, Canadians age, health, Vaccination status.. It also asks if the people you are visiting tend to visit other people without a mask or distance, and if COVID-19 is actively spreading in your community.

“Answering these questions, the tool estimates that the risk of a visit is low, medium, high, or very high, and a resource with detailed information to help you make informed decisions. We will guide you towards, “says Tam.

“Thus, the tools support wise choices and safe behavior, and each of our individual safe choices ultimately allows us all to enjoy more routine social activities. . “

















2:18

Double Dosing and Confusion: Fully Vaccinated Canadians Want COVID-19 Guidelines





Double Dosing and Confusion: Fully Vaccinated Canadians Want COVID-19 Guidelines



Public health officials’ comments on this tool have come in repeated calls from Canadians for clearer guidance on what fully vaccinated people can and cannot do. As of Saturday, 75% of Canadians over the age of 12 have been vaccinated with COVID-19, and at least 20% of Canadians over the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated.

The story continues under the ad

Still, despite evidence that the vaccine slows the spread of COVID-19, public health officials warn that it is not time to loosen all our precautions.

“It’s not as simple as what your status is when it comes to vaccination,” said Dr. Howard New, Deputy Chief Public Health Officer, on Friday.

“It also understands what epidemiology is in your community, and I think it clearly reflects what we always insist on. Of the local public health authorities. Follow the instructions, because they know best what is happening. “

read more: Canada’s COVID-19 situation is looking up, but Delta variants threaten fall and winter

Underpinning this debate is the reality of state restrictions being enforced nationwide. However, as the state begins to lift restrictions as vaccination deployments increase, authorities say tools like these will help Canadians navigate the party and attend rallies soon. Said there is a possibility.

“If you have an underlying medical condition and are unsure whether two doses are adequately protected because of immunosuppression, wear a mask to maintain that physical distance. Consider not attending. Don’t feel comfortable, “Tam said as an example.

Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has also made its own release guidance For Canadians vaccinated on Friday. It includes a list of recommendations and prohibitions for Canadians who have been vaccinated once or twice, and an infographic that includes public health guidelines for both outdoor and indoor settings.

The story continues under the ad

















1:40

Half of Canadians Report Concerns About Resumption





Half of Canadians Report Concerns About Resumption – June 19, 2021



According to the guide, Canadians vaccinated with both, even if not vaccinated, wear masks or physically distance themselves when they are outside with a small group of people in multiple households. You don’t have to put it down.

However, you will have to wait 14 days from the second shot before protection begins. You also need to wait for the state or territory to gather outdoors without a mask and lift the restrictions that prevent them from staying away before using it. Of infographic advice.

read more: Fully vaccinated Canadians can enter the country on July 5 without quarantine

Still, both government and PHAC officials are hoping that a more mundane time is approaching, even if they are not here yet.

The story continues under the ad

“It’s not over yet. We still need to be vigilant, and we’ll do so for quite some time,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday.

“But things are much better because the Canadians have come together. Thank you for everything you have done, your children, your students, and our community. Thank you for your continued support. I will. “

— Use files from Global News Emerald Bensadoun