Ontario recorded 346 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths on Saturday

Ontario reported 346 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, up from 256 new cases the day before.

The state has reported 13 more deaths.

Saturday numbers end 5 consecutive days with less than 300 cases per day.

According to Health Minister Christine Elliott, the new daily number of cases will be 64 in Toronto, 39 in Waterloo, 34 in Peel, 32 in Gray Bruce and 24 in the Porcupine Health Unit area. It contains.

The minister said the Ontario laboratory network has completed more than 25,600 tests in the last 24 hours.

As of 8 pm on Friday, a total of 13,824,469 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.

According to Elliott, this total includes 256,260 doses given on Friday. This is a new daily record of vaccination in Ontario.

Dr. Isaac Bogotti, an infectious disease specialist at the Toronto General Hospital, said in a tweet on Saturday that the vaccination efforts were “impressive.”

Ontario yesterday had 256,260# COVID19 I administered the vaccine. Record. This is thousands of front-facing care providers, volunteers, and so many behind-the-scenes heroes. It also coordinates important federal, state, PHU, and local governments. It’s impressive. pic.twitter.com/2uG6H7gpdW & Mdash;@BogochIsaac

The new deaths have brought the state’s death to 9,114 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Ontario hospitals are currently treating 227 people for the virus.

A total of 286 patients are in the intensive care unit. Of this number, 183 are breathing with the help of a ventilator.

Young people at Delta Hotspot can receive a second dose

Ontario youth aged 12 to 17 living in designated hotspots for the Delta COVID-19 variant as of 8 am on Saturday You can book an accelerated second vaccination appointment..

Health units that cover the following are considered hotspots for more infectious variants:

Durham.

Halton.

Hamilton.

leather.

Porcupine

Simcoe-Mascoca.

Toronto.

Waterloo.

Wellington-Duffelin-Guelf.

yoke.

A record number of people are expected to be vaccinated in Toronto this weekend. (Mitsui Evan / CBC)

The demographic has the option of rebooking a second dose at 8 am on Saturday through the state booking portal, pharmacy, or community health unit.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is currently the only vaccine approved for use in Canadian adolescents.

Vaccines are booked every four months in Ontario, but the state offers more people the option of shortening the interval based on increased vaccine supply.

Record number of people vaccinated in Toronto

A record number of people are expected to be vaccinated in Toronto this weekend.

The ongoing vaccination clinics throughout the city will be enhanced by the Scotiabank Arena mass vaccination clinic as part of Sunday’s Toronto Vaccine Day.

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment and Scotiabank, partners of the city and the Toronto Vaccine Day Clinic, have partnered with Michael Garon Hospital and the University Health Network to host the “Our Winning Shot” clinic, which provides vaccines to 25,000 people.

The city of Toronto said in a news release on Saturday that strong demand for a second dose continues as eligibility grows, and residents should receive a second dose as soon as possible to ensure complete vaccination. We sought.

The Scotiabank Arena Clinic is full, but reservations may be possible due to potential cancellations, the city added.

If you are looking for a reservation Local vaccine reservation system..

New guidance issued for vaccinated Canadians

On Friday, Canada released guidelines on what fully vaccinated Canadians can and cannot do safely together.