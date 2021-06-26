Health
Accelerated second vaccine appointment offered on Monday.14 new COVID-19 cases in Niagara
All Ontario adults, including Niagara, will be able to book two early doses of the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday. Also, the demand for reservations may increase.
The state said about 1.5 million Ontarians were eligible for an accelerated second vaccination.
For the past two weeks, Ontario has provided early second doses to people living in Delta’s variant “hotspot” areas, such as Hamilton, Toronto, Halton, Peel, Durham, and York, but Niagara has these. Was not included in the Risk Area of Ontario.
In Niagara, about 75% of eligible individuals over the age of 12 receive the first vaccination, while just over 24% receive the second vaccination.
Deputy Health Officer Dr. Mustafa Hilji urges residents who have not received the first shot (mostly in their teens, 20s, and 30s) to book as soon as possible.
“I think all of these appointments will be gone within a few hours. So don’t delay even if you haven’t booked your first dose yet. Unfortunately, the opportunity to request spots before those spots run out. Please use. “
COVID-19 continues to be prevalent in the community, with 14 new cases reported in Niagara on Saturday. There were 176 active cases in the area and 10 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized.
Hilji told local lawmakers Friday that 40 percent of new cases in the area since June 1 were people who caught the virus from someone in their home. The person caught the virus, took it home, and spread it to others who lived with him.
But from whom did the first person get the COVID?
19% of new cases were transmitted by a friend with COVID-19 and 6% by a colleague.
“It really emphasizes why people are talking a lot about limiting social interaction because they interact with friends and with colleagues at breaks and lunches. Unfortunately, that’s it. Is the way they get infected with COVID-19, “Hirji said.
“They come home and spread it to everyone else. That’s how most infections increase and spread within Niagara.”
Hilji said that’s why people are still two meters away and are being asked to limit the size of the rally and limit its potential spread to households.
Other sources of new COVID cases this month were 4% of families not living in the same household and 6% of outbreaks. Twenty-five percent of new cases have untraceable sources.
Niagara had distributed 423,127 doses of vaccine to residents by Saturday.
Most people who make their first vaccine appointment at an Ontario herd immunity clinic will have a second vaccine appointment 16 weeks later, even though the vaccine manufacturer recommends an interval of 3-4 weeks based on clinical trials. Was given.
The move was to expand the supply of vaccines and get as many people as possible to get the first dose of the vaccine.
Ontario said it would offer a second dose at intervals of four weeks or later, depending on the availability of the vaccine.
“Ontario vaccine deployments continue to accelerate, helping the most endangered communities, but a second earlier than planned,” said Christine Elliott of the Ministry of Health in a press release on Friday. You can inoculate. ”
“All vaccines provide strong protection against COVID-19 and delta mutants. It is advisable to book a second dose as soon as possible.”
People over the age of 70 can already book accelerated bookings, just like those who received AstraZeneca.
People can book an accelerated second dose reservation on the state website starting Monday at 8 am. covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine Or call 1-833-943-3900. People over the age of 12 can book their first dose at any time.
The state said it plans to administer 5.2 million Moderna and 4.7 million Pfizer in June and another 3.54 million Pfizer in July.
