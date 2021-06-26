New Call for Screening and Vaccination – ScoopCube





A 43-year-old man and his 60-year-old sister, who live northwest of the department, succumbed to Covid-19 on June 9 and 11. According to ARS, these are regional delta variants. With an incidence of daisies, 12 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, and stable hospitalizations (4 including one in the intensive care unit), Gers’ early summer was one of the best signs. And on Friday night, the news came through a press release from the Community Health Department (ARS). Two people died as a result of being infected with a delta variant (or “Indian”) of Covid-19 at an Ochi hospital. .. According to ARS, “these people were not vaccinated despite the health conditions characterized by risk factors.” The deaths of the two date back to June 9th and 11th. Screening and subsequent testing genome sequencing revealed strains of the virus in the next two weeks. Horror Climax: These two disappearances relate to a brother, a 43-year-old man and his 60-year-old sister, who live in a town northwest of the department. Locations near Land where the increase in case numbers caused by the Delta variant is worrisome to authorities. On Thursday, Jean Castex, along with Health Minister Olivier Véran, announced an “action plan” to curb the spread. From late Friday afternoon, Gers, ARS, and the local community also launched their own action plans based on the now well-known mottos of testing, warning, protection … and vaccination. The vaccination campaign in Gers has been short of breath for several weeks. The antigen test provides results within 20 minutes. DDM – NEDIR DEBBICHE “Screening and vaccination” “This news changes the situation because Delta variants are much more contagious,” emphasizes Jean-Michel Bray. ARS representatives attended the Auch vaccine with screening tents this morning. Delphine Gral Dumas will begin an appeal with Mayor Christian La Prevende, Deputy Prime Minister of Mirande, who is responsible for the components of local vaccination. “We need to increase the number of screening points, like here in Mouzon. With a clear message: If you are negative (antigen test results will be available within 20 minutes, editor’s note), immediately Get vaccinated! ” Authorities have launched a new call for vaccination after being tested. DDM – Nedir Debbiche A walk-in slot (Pfizer Vaccine) is also scheduled for next week: Monday and Tuesday (4 pm to 8 pm), Wednesday and Thursday (8 am to 1 pm, 4 pm to 8 pm): 0:00 pm ). The city’s medical department (general practitioners, pharmacists, nurses) also conveys this appeal to Gerers before leaving for their first vacation (see vice versa).

“During the summer, vaccination centers near Nogaro, Condoms, Auch, L’Isle-Jurdan and Samatan will (alternately) remain open,” confirmed Delphine Grail-Dumas on Saturday.

Continue vaccination and, if possible, avoid restricted re-entry. Gels sector under close scrutiny According to ARS, some other cases of suspected delta variant infection are “especially in the Cazobon-Barbothleterm sector and Vic-Fezensac, under medical examination and contact tracing.-Jae-joong-Saint- Christie Sector “. A screening station was set up in Jae-joong on Saturday morning, and 55 people were examined. According to ARS, this morning the tent in Mouzon, Auch, was set up in a hospital center where “72% of nurses have already been vaccinated.” Also read: A warning call from a Gers pharmacist: “If the vaccination rhythm does not start again, we must throw away the can.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos