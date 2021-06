Actions for a surge in the West Virginia case

Charleston, West Virginia (AP) —Dozens of volunteers say “HIVSOS” at a health event on Saturday as activists call for a public health emergency declaration in a city that is one of these cases. is created.

In Kanauha County, which has 178,000 inhabitants, including Charleston, there were two intravenous drug-related HIV infections in 2018. According to state data, that number increased to 15 in 2019 and 39 last year. In 2021, there were 14 such cases so far.

Joe Solomon, co-founder of the non-profit Solutions Oriented Addiction Response, called on the city council and Mayor Amy Schler Goodwin to fight HIV after volunteers in red T-shirts sought help along the Kanawha River near downtown Charleston. I did. Overdose from crisis and prescription painkillers. “There are families in Charleston and Kanauha counties that are in danger of overdose every other day,” Solomon said. “We only want it to take a day to declare a public health emergency. We need to treat it like an emergency.”

Earlier this year, Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, Head of HIV Prevention at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, called the outbreak in Kanauha County “the most feared in the United States.” He warned that the surge could take years to deal with, and the number of cases probably “represents the tip of the iceberg.” Earlier this week, the CDC released preliminary findings of the study, showing that emergency departments and inpatient health care workers in Kanauha County rarely test HIV for intravenous drug users. In April, Republican Governor Jim Justice signed a bill introducing stricter requirements into needle-and-needle exchange programs such as those offered by Solomon’s group. The move has overcome the opposition of critics who said it would limit access to clean needles amid a surge in HIV cases. This bill requires a license for a syringe collection and distribution program. Operators need to provide a variety of health support services, including overdose prevention education and referrals to substance abuse treatment programs. Participants will also need to show proof of identity to obtain a syringe. Proponents consider regulation awkward. The American Civil Liberties Union filed a proceeding on Friday to challenge the new law.

