Half of adults under the age of 30 in the United Kingdom were infected with Covid-19





H Half of all adults under the age of 30 England Receive the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine by Sunday. NHS Said. More than 4.2 million people between the ages of 18 and 29 received jabs just three weeks after the coronavirus vaccination program was opened to people in their twenties. This achievement was made possible by the opening of hundreds of walk-in vaccination sites in the UK this weekend, including stadiums and shopping centers, to increase the number of vaccines as coronavirus cases increase. With the new online search tool, British people can enter their zip code to find the nearest carry-on vaccination site. The “grab the jab” campaign begins with the UK recording an additional 15,810 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the lab as of 9 am on Friday. This is a 50% increase in 10,476 new cases reported a week ago. read more Meanwhile, the Department of Health (DHSC) said the UK has sequenced over 500,000 positive Covid-19 samples. < style="display:block;padding-top:90.7857%"/> Healthy coronavirus / PA graphics This genetic composition data is used to identify new mutants and suppress the spread of the virus. The UK is estimated to contribute about half of all sequences shared for comparison around the world. The DHSC said such work, informed by the deployment of surge tests, would help support decisions regarding future relaxation of social distance rules. Doctor Jenny Harries The UK Health Security Agency Chief Executive Officer said: “Genome sequencing is one of the most versatile tools in our arsenal in the fight against Covid-19, and its role only becomes more important as we progress through the roadmap. There is a mutation and we act decisively to prevent cases from occurring. “ < style="display:block;padding-top:64.5714%"/> Healthy coronavirus / PA graphics According to NHS England data released on Saturday, a total of 64,089,251 vaccinations were received between December 8th and June 25th, including the first and second vaccinations. The NHS England stated that 36,944,843 was the first dose, an increase of 177,515 from the previous day, and 27,144,408 was the second dose, an increase of 133,375. According to the NHS, more than 4 out of 5 adults receive the first jab, and more than 60% receive both doses. With more than one million vaccination appointments made this Monday-Wednesday, the NHS has also contacted people over the age of 40 and is proceeding with a second vaccination following the latest expert advice. Dr. Nikki Kanani, Director of Primary Care at NHS England, praised the “incredible” progress made. She states: “As with all young people before, how young adults recognize the importance of being protected, as the uptake seen last week between the ages of 18 and 29 continues to be the largest and fastest provided by the NHS. Shows what you are doing. A historical vaccination program at an astonishing rate. “ Dr. Kanani added: “The NHS team and their local partners are working hard this weekend to vaccinate as many people as possible with convenient walk insights across the country. If you’re 18 or older, go with them. , Jab’– With all the vaccines in our arms, we are one step closer to summer freedom. “ vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi “This is a phenomenal achievement, and it’s great to see so many young people stepping forward in search of jabs and working little by little to protect themselves and their loved ones. “Thanks to all the people who are working tirelessly to vaccinate as many people as possible as soon as possible, and to all of the NHS staff, volunteers, local governments and civil servants. “Vaccines are a way out of this pandemic. We encourage everyone, regardless of age, religion, or belief, to get a jab so they can overcome the virus and regain all their lost freedom. I will. “

