Immunodeficiency needs attention, COVID vaccine is not defensive

Dr. Dolly Segev, Physician at Johns Hopkins Medical Center The world soon became less secure for immunosuppressed people.

Segev is studying the effectiveness of a third dose, hoping that “there is something that can ultimately be done for transplant patients.”

He wants to start a formal intervention trial immediately, ensure safety, and provide a third shot in the clinical setting to track participants’ reactions.

A handful of patients have already begun Get an extra shot-just show up at the vaccination center and don’t admit that you’re already vaccinated. It’s much safer for them to take a third dose through clinical trials, Segev said. He is currently looking for volunteers at plantvaccine.org.

“It’s really important that this is there because people know this is happening,” he said.

Segev hoped that even if the transplant patient did not develop the antibody, there might be some protection against COVID-19.

Unfortunately, he and other hospitals have begun accepting transplant patients infected with COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated. “It’s almost unprecedented in the general public,” he said. “This is seen at a much higher rate in transplants.”

Segev, who recently examined 30 patients who received the third injection, said there were no safety issues, except for those who had mild rejection one week after the final dose. However, the problem may have started before the shot. “There are no strong signs so far,” he said of the possibility of refusal.

Segev will also investigate whether transplant patients who do not respond to two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna-produced mRNA vaccines will succeed after booster immunization. (His previous study was by a single J & J The vaccine was even less protective against transplant patients than the two-shot vaccine. ).

Data aren’t available fast enough for those who are worried that the vaccine may not be safe, Montgomery said.

“This is currently the number one problem in our field,” he said.

Fortunately, most other immunocompromised people will receive better protection than transplant patients, experts say.

Vaccines appear to be just as safe to them, and most seem to have at least some protection.

The problem is that it is impossible to know how safe someone is at this point. According to experts, there is no need to worry for the general public, who are more than 90% protected by the vaccine.

For people with immunodeficiency, there is no good way to know if they are protected. Dr. Gilmelmed, who directs clinical research on inflammatory bowel disease at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, said antibody tests looking for specific protective antibodies could not give the big picture, they were just a snapshot of time. .. did not say. The CDC discourages people from using the test.

In all people, antibodies are likely to decline over time, and it is not clear which level is protective.

Vaccines also produce T cells, often referred to as soldiers of the immune system. This seems to provide long-term protection, but there are no commercial tests to look for them.

Dr. Rajesh Gandhi, an infectious disease specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital, said people with immunodeficiency will be vaccinated to ensure their safety and everyone around them will be vaccinated. You need to “build a defensive wall”.

Researchers believe that people develop long-term protected T cells in response to vaccination, but it is difficult to test them. Getty Images

“I don’t think I’m ready to pay attention to the wind,” added Dr. Joshua Katz, a neurologist at Tufts University School of Medicine, also in Boston. He recommends that patients continue to take precautions, such as masking, to ensure that people around them are vaccinated.

Dr. Samir Palek, a multiple myeloma expert at the Tissue Cancer Institute in Mount Sinai, NY, uses accurate antibody tests to determine if immunocompromised patients are at specific risk. To do. He states that he needs to talk to his doctor about this. “It is advisable to test patients with myeloma who are immunosuppressed by cancer and chemotherapy,” he said.

For patients with irritable bowel syndrome, the vaccine appears to be safe and provide about 80% protection, which is lower than in perfectly healthy people, but still better, Melmed said.

He runs a registry that tracks 1,800 patients with inflammatory bowel disease and understands their response to vaccination. He said it was premature to know if IBD patients had more “breakthrough infections” than the general population after vaccination, but no bad results were seen among his registered members. It was. it was.

Melmed hopes that the registry will help researchers teach researchers about reduced vaccine protection and whether vaccine protection will decrease faster in people like immunocompromised IBD patients.

Patients with multiple sclerosis have been “rolling coasters” for the past year, raising concerns and concerns about COVID-19, Katz said. They were found not to increase the risk of catching COVID-19, and vaccination does not pose an extra risk to sick people, he said.

The National Multiple Sclerosis Society encourages everyone with MS to be vaccinated with COVID-19.

The effectiveness of vaccination in patients with multiple sclerosis appears to depend on any of the 16 to 17 available treatments they are receiving, Katz said. For example, most people taking the drug Mavenclad were well protected with the COVID-19 vaccine, but about 20% of people taking Gilenya and Oklevus. I just made an antibody.

However, studies of ocrelizumab suggest that even those who did not make antibodies produced extra white blood cells after vaccination and gained some protection, he said.

For cancer patients, the amount of protection depends on the type of cancer and where it is treated.

According to a study published this month in the journal Cancer Cell, about 98% of people with solid tumors developed protective antibodies after vaccination. By comparison, only 85% of patients with blood cancer and about 70% of patients receiving intensive immune system treatment developed antibodies.

Dr. John Zia, who heads Hope’s gene therapy center, which runs a cancer center in California, said vaccination should be done before starting chemotherapy if possible. If that is not possible, he said vaccination should be postponed until the end of chemotherapy treatment to get the best response to the injection.

Zaia is leading the study of a COVID-19 vaccine specifically developed for City of Hope cancer patients, using a platform designed for bone marrow transplant patients who lose protection from all vaccines during transplantation. I will. .. According to Zaia, the vaccine has been tested in 60 healthy people so far and its efficacy is compared to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Dr. Craig Bunnell, Chief Medical Officer and Breast Cancer Specialist at Dana-Farber Cancer, needs to consider obtaining monoclonal antibodies that help reduce the likelihood of serious illness if a cancer patient becomes infected with COVID-19. Said. I have Boston Institute.

He added that the same drug may prove effective in preventing infections in people such as cancer patients who cannot get protection from the vaccine. Research is underway to confirm this.

Unfortunately, Nadeem-Baker belongs to the group with the least protection from vaccines and the highest risk of being infected with COVID-19.

Last month, the CDC’s decision to remove mask recommendations for vaccinated people made her life worse. Even unvaccinated people took off their masks.

“I was afraid to drop Maskman’s date,” said Nadim Baker, who turned from a former corporate communications executive to an advocate for blood cancer patients. She is particularly worried about variants that appear to spread more rapidly.

“Like everyone else, I want to go back to normal life,” she said. “I feel like my life is over.”