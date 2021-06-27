Health
How our daily lives are tracked by phones, laptops and even doorbells
Oxford University professors claim that they are increasingly allowing the use of our personal data and are being spyed on by DOORBELLS.
Professor Carissa Beliz warns that all our cars, televisions, computers and phones are tracking our data with our permission.
She explained that data collection begins the moment you wake up and tells smartphone makers, app developers, and your mobile operator where you are and who you are with.
Professor of Artificial Intelligence Ethics Institute Oxford University We believe that people “unknowingly” provide personal information every day.
The car can record where you visited, the speed at which the car is driving, the music played, and even the weight of the driver in the seat.
Intimate medical data can even be donated by the NHS to commercial organizations without consent, she explains.
Write for Sunday email She states: “Wearing a smartwatch records every movement in bed. Of course, it also includes sexual activity. You can share photos, record your thoughts, and enter searches on Facebook. Google, And that information is tracked and stored.
“Maybe you’re out of sugar, so you decide to ask your neighbor if you have a spare.
“Standing outside her door, I notice that there is a new smart doorbell that records images of people nearby. No one knows where the footage will end up or what it will be used for. ..
“Turn on your smart TV. It probably identifies everything you’re looking at and sends the data to the manufacturer, a third party, or both.
“If you had time to read the privacy policy of the purchased object, you would have noticed that the television reserves the right to pick up and record spoken language and send it to other organizations.
“Intelligence agencies such as the MI5 and CIA can make the TV appear to be off while recording the TV. You may also be listening to your digital assistant Alexa.”
Genetic information is available to anyone who is willing to pay for it-if you have created a DNA test kit for health reasons, or if you have tracked your ancestors, take it. available.
Companies such as Ancestry can analyze, sell, and communicate your genetic information. This may affect your family in the future.
Professor Veliz warns that if grandchildren exhibit “susceptibility to life-threatening illnesses or negative personality traits,” they may be “denied an opportunity” based on your genetic data. I will.
She also explains that the government knows more about citizens than ever before and intelligence agencies hold more information about everyone.
High tech giants such as Facebook Google has gathered more information than ever during the blockade of the coronavirus.
Schools and businesses use Zoom. Microsoft The team and Google Classroom have survived last year.
She explains that Facebook can collect basic information about visitors’ IP addresses, locations, and other accessible websites that also include a like button for the site.
In addition to this, Professor Veliz explains that linking the true identity of a sex worker to a client or linking a psychiatrist’s patient can compromise medical confidentiality. ..
She writes: “These patients probably had psychiatrist details in their phone contact book. That was enough for Facebook’s algorithm to link.
“This site suggests that harassers connect with his (formerly anonymous) victims, his wife’s lover’s husband, and the victims of a man who broke into her car.
“Facebook has probably used facial recognition in your photos to develop new, profitable technologies without the proper consent of you.
“Sure, we have applied for a patent that describes a system that recognizes shoppers’ faces in stores and matches them to social networking profiles.
“These are just a few of the recent disasters. Everything seems to show that Facebook’s invasion of privacy rights isn’t stopping.
“It’s no wonder that the British Parliament’s report suggests that Facebook has behaved like a’digital gang’in the last few years. “
Google has also used the data it collects to create even more products for tracking data such as Chrome, Maps, Pixels, and Nest.
She also raises concerns that if patient information from GP practice is centralized in the NHS database later this year, it could be donated without your consent.
This means that companies may link your data to your Google account or social media and remove your privacy.
To keep you safe online, Professor Veliz advises: “On the website[Cookieを受け入れる]Never click the button, choose a device that does not connect to the Internet if possible, and use a strong password.
“If you’re wondering if online privacy is important, ask for your email account password.
“The basic rules we currently set will determine the privacy landscape for decades to come.
“It’s important to do things right. We owe it to ourselves and our children.”
