Scars of skin cancer help remind you to protect yourself

It was May 1996 and I was thrilled with the idea of ​​using what I should have done during the exam week at a pool near my friend. We were exempt from the 9th grade final exam with good grades. So I didn’t have to go to school that day and the layout in the sun was right.

There was no sunscreen, just baby oil and sunburn.

Probably most of the day, but I don’t remember how long we were by the pool. But I remember the worst tan in my life, the constant fever chills and the pain in my mother’s Laura Ashley sheet covered with aloe gel for the next few days. It’s still burning in my heart.

A week later, after coating the skin with a wet washcloth and using some kind of metal prescription drug, most of the sunburn finally came off.

You will think I learned my lesson. I have never used baby oil and have been baking for hours in the sun. But every summer, I kept believing that I needed one “burn” on my very clean skin before I got a tan. Norwegian skin wasn’t tanned, it just turned red, but at least it was a little colored.

Even when I had my toddler chasing around the pool, I remember carefully covering my little body completely and minimally with two high SPF sunscreens.

I didn’t get a tan bed, and I got frequent burns on the beach, which was usually an annual event. I thought it was fair, but I thought I was avoiding skin cancer by not sunbathing all the time.

If I knew that having five or more sunburns in your life doubled the risk of melanoma, the most deadly form of skin cancer. Also, skin cancer is usually not hereditary, but it can occur in the family. I had an uncle and a big uncle who were both diagnosed with melanoma — the one who had stage 3 only when he was in college. I should have known it very well.

Still I didn’t. When I got a call from a dermatologist, I was five months pregnant with my third child. I noticed a new, slightly colored, slightly irregularly shaped mole on my chin.

I had previously removed multiple precancerous moles and knew that if something new appeared, I would probably need to check it. However, I was late because I was a busy working mom of two young children with a third baby on the way. Then I delayed it a little more. And finally, about half a year after I first noticed the mole, I made an appointment and had a biopsy done.

I didn’t think it was actually cancer. I never dreamed of getting melanoma.

Still, at the age of 33, I realized I was pregnant and had a deadly cancer. Fortunately, it was still Stage 1. Surgery removed melanoma with a clear margin, with a 99% 5-year survival rate after removal.

I had skin grafts on my chin from my upper neck. This is now jokingly called a neck lift. I’ve done five small plastic surgery “corrections” to make the scar look better, but it’s still visible. And I’m a little glad it’s done, as it helps remind both myself and my kids about the dangers of sunburn. It helps remind us to wear sunscreen and cover up when we are outside.

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, one in five Americans develops skin cancer by the age of 70, and more than two die from skin cancer in the United States every hour. Fortunately, skin cancer can be treated if detected early. But why risk it when it’s easiest to protect the skin first?

Every time I look in the mirror, I know what I wanted.

Here are some skin safety tips to keep in mind this summer from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

• Stay in the shade.

• Wear clothing that covers your arms and legs.

• Wear a wide-brimmed hat to cover your face, head, ears, and neck.

• Wear sunglasses that wrap and block both UVA and UVB rays.

• Use a sunscreen with a sunscreen factor (SPF) of 15 or higher.

Lydia Seabol Avant wrote The Mom Stop for Tuscaloosa News. Contact her at [email protected]