Health
The adoption of technology during a pandemic was harmful and helpful, Jennifer Moss wrote.
In a sense, the pandemic has slowed the world.
This means that our schedule is less frequent, more meals at home, and almost zero trips.
But in a sense, the pandemic accelerated the world, which affected happiness.
The rapid adoption of new technologies over the past year and a half may have been exhausted, but it has also forced the emergence of new possibilities.
How much technology do you consume?
Simply put, there are too many.
Prior to COVID, about 3 percent of Canadians worked in remote areas. According to recent data from Statistics Canada, that number is currently 32 percent. This increase alone will consume an infinite amount of technology.
For example, in December 2019, Zoom had 10 million active daily users, but now it’s about 250 million. Microsoft Teams has 115 million active users per day. This is a 53% increase since the pandemic began.
Overall Internet traffic increased by more than 40% between February 1st and April 19th last year, with almost all of that increase in March, according to a report from Sandvine, a company based in Waterloo, Ontario. It happened in April. The beginning of a pandemic.
Canadians’ general online news spending time increased by 95% during the pandemic. The number of minutes spent on food sites increased by 45%.
The social media platform gained 490 million users this year (up 13.2% year-on-year), and the social platform gained 15 new users per second in 2020.
As you can see, the time we spend on social media in addition to the time we spend on virtual platforms for work and on digital news and lifestyle content is astronomical. This year was definitely a year of mass adoption.
Impact on well-being due to overuse of technology
Yes, in many ways it is unhealthy.
Take video conferencing as an example. Professor Jeremy Bayrenson, founding director of the Stanford Virtual Human Interaction Lab (VHIL), investigated the psychological consequences of spending hours a day on these platforms. He shares four reasons why technology can lead to depletion.
Excessive close-up eye contact. Bailenson suggests that when someone’s face is so close in real life, the brain interprets it as a fierce situation that leads to mating or conflict. This keeps the individual hypervigilance for extended periods of time.
It’s tiring to spend all day looking in the mirror. And it can have negative emotional consequences. According to the Canadian Society of Cosmetic Surgeons — Orthopedic Surgeons and Dermatologists Can’t Keep Up with Demand. Some call it the “zoom boom.”
It’s hard to pick up non-verbal clues. People are exhausted trying to evaluate facial expressions and gestures. There is also a great deal of distraction for both the presenter and the audience. As you talk, you can see someone pick up the phone or answer your family in the background. On the contrary, people are attending meetings with millions of distractions that have never existed before.
It tends to sit down. According to one study, we spend an additional four hours sitting each day while at home, with 18% adding more than seven hours of sitting to their days in 2020.
Hack to solve video conferencing burnout
Some of us will return to face-to-face work within the next few months, while others will effectively continue to work. Here are some easy ways to reduce the digital fatigue caused by video facetime to address the negative effects on mental health.
- To stop staring at other faces too much, take the image from the full screen and minimize the size of the face.
- To stop staring at yourself — try Hide View, where others can see you. However, you don’t have to be distracted by your face.
- The answer is simple to stop sitting. stand up. Dedicated stand-up desks can be expensive, but now there are simple desktop accessories that mimic it at a much lower cost. Whenever possible, join a “walk and talk” on-the-go meeting instead of a video conference. There is also a tendency for companies to encourage staff to attend meetings when using exercise bikes and treadmills.
- To reduce the amount of stress required to read facial cues, turn off the camera and hide the distractions. (Also, the presenter doesn’t like to see someone make a call while providing insights), make sure it’s muted, and use emoji and other forms of visual tools Express your interests and reactions to what is being said. thumbs up!
Bright spot
As people have adopted more chat and conferencing technologies in the last few months, adoption in the previously neglected areas of physical and mental health technology has skyrocketed. For example, consider the level of comfort in telemedicine and telemedicine.
In the article, “Telemedicine as a glorious spot for the COVID-19 pandemic“Researchers at the National Library of Medicine have found that telemedicine has dropped from less than 5% to nearly 93% of patient consultations in just a few weeks after the pandemic. CBC previously reported, 91% of these patients said they were very pleased with their experience.
Distance treatment has also increased significantly from 2 percent to 85 percent of people using it. I’ve seen many of the organizations I work with add it to their reward packages. Products such as BetterHelp and TalkSpace are included as part of the wellness portfolio.
I also learned in an interview with a startup that they built a new Slackbot tool called Freud. Chatbots allow you to ask anonymous questions about mental health, allowing other employees (and Freud) to answer those questions and provide support. These mental health chatbots are gaining in popularity with much development and funding in this area of mental health technology.
Adopting these innovations is valuable for improving accessibility and reducing stigma. These are two specific barriers that limit people in need of help. However, remote treatment is not affordable, so there is still a long way to go. The virtual treatment tools mentioned above can be accessed from $ 300 to $ 500 per month.
Artificial intelligence: a new era of happiness
Perhaps the biggest leap in welfare technology is in the advancement of AI.
Examples of leading companies include MetLife and Humana, which are deploying new applications for call centers.
One application “fine-tunes” the call center agent through the display of on-the-fly cues. For example, when a customer’s emotional state changes, a heart pops up, indicating the need for empathy. This leads the agent in conversation to be more emotionally intelligent. This removes some of the agent’s cognitive burden and gives you better control over the conversation. It also helps guide customers in difficult situations without any emotional burden.
Affectiva is an AI for ride-sharing staff. Analyze the driver’s facial expressions for signs of burnout and send a message to the driver on how to reduce stress levels, thereby reducing road anger and accidents.
Mental health chatbots are becoming more popular. For example, Woebot uses natural language processing and sentiment analysis to interpret user input and generate personalized responses. Then use cognitive-behavioral therapy to help users modify their emotions, thoughts, and behaviors to improve their mental health.
In the case of healthcare, AI is a super tool for avoiding burnout by reducing the workload of doctors and reducing so-called pajamas time (the time they are trying to complete administrative tasks at home). AI addresses the burden of electronic medical records, a major cause of burnout in healthcare.
Like any other real cultural turmoil, the pendulum swings very violently to one side, but over time it returns correctly. This year was overwhelming, so I think I had to experience everything sharply.
But when the pendulum regains rights, I see how the pandemic brought the future of happiness to the present, and I believe it will inevitably be a good thing.
