LA County reports 366 new coronavirus cases as numbers continue to grow – Press Telegram

Los Angeles County reported 366 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 additional deaths on Saturday, June 26, as the number of new infections continued to grow.

According to the Los Angeles County Public Health Service, Saturday figures have resulted in a total of 1,249,065 cases and 24,474 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.

As of Saturday, 231 people were admitted to the county for COVID-19, up from 229 on Friday, according to state statistics. The number of COVID patients in the intensive care unit was 55, down from 57 the day before.

Even after being vaccinated for the past few days, the daily number of new cases has reached levels not seen in about six weeks, as health officials have continued to encourage people to be tested if they develop symptoms of the virus. Did.

The county’s daily positive test rate also increased, reporting from 0.74% on Thursday to 0.8% on Saturday.

Public health director Barbara Ferrer said Thursday that the county’s average daily infection rate, hospitalization rate, and positive test rate are increasing, albeit slightly, but there are imminent concerns about the surge in cases. Not sensitive enough to cause.

However, she has been vaccinated with a slight increase, with the continued spread of infectious “delta” variants of the virus blamed for infectious diseases prevailing in India and parts of the United Kingdom. He said it should be a warning to those who take other precautions without it. As a mask wear and social distance.

She reiterates that COVID-19 is a pandemic for unvaccinated people. Black residents have seen an imbalanced proportion of recent cases, with increasing hospitalizations reflecting low vaccination rates.

“Now we have resumed and the safety changes have been lifted in most settings, so we need to keep increasing vaccinations,” Feller said on Friday. “Although COVID-19 deaths have decreased dramatically in LA County, almost 100% of unvaccinated adults continue to have deaths. 99 of individuals admitted to COVID-19 in LA County since January. % Are not vaccinated.

“Masking and distance will continue to be an effective means of reducing infections, but the most powerful tool we have to control cases and protect ourselves and others is COVID- 19 vaccines, “she said.

Feller emphasizes the level of protection provided by the COVID vaccine, and between December 7 and June 7, 99.6% of all new COVID infections in the county relate to unvaccinated people. We have released statistics showing that we are doing it. Of those hospitalized for the virus during that period, 98.7% were unvaccinated. And of those who died, 99.8% were unvaccinated.

As of June 20, the county had been vaccinated more than 10.2 million times, 67% of residents 16 years and older had at least one vaccination, and 58% were fully vaccinated. I am.

The county continues to provide incentives for people to be vaccinated. From Friday to next Thursday, people over the age of 18 who have been vaccinated at the county, the City of Los Angeles, or a site operated by the St. John’s Well Child and Family Center have a chance to win one of the two season ticket packages. There is. Ticket packs for Six Flags, Los Angeles Zoo, Museum of Natural History, La Brea Tar Pit, California Science Center.

The contest is open to anyone who comes to one of the participating sites for the first dose of the vaccine, or who receives a second dose and brings a patient with the first dose.