What is toxicity positive?How it affects us and what to do about it

Many people have begun a coronavirus pandemic with plans to acquire new skills and improve themselves as we have been blocked by the quarantine. However, some argue that the positive-focused mind can fall into unhealthy patterns.

Here we analyze the meaning of toxic positives, how they affect us, and what we can do about it.

What is toxicity positive?

Toxic aggressiveness tends to focus on or rely heavily on optimism in all situations and aspects of life.

This may not sound like a bad thing, but it can be toxic if our negative reactions to the environment or emotional experiences are blocked or ignored.

Natalie Dattillo, a clinical health psychologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, explains: Washington post: “Fostering positive thinking is a powerful coping mechanism, but toxic positive attitudes are the best or only way to deal with bad situations, positive rather than negative. It arises from the idea of ​​spinning.

“It is due to our tendency to underestimate negative emotional experiences and overestimate positive ones.”

The Psychology Group defines it as a form of excess by focusing on the positive for dangerous excess. The group Samara Quintero and Jamie Long define toxic positives as “excessive and ineffective overgeneralization of happy and optimistic conditions in all situations.”

How toxic positives affect us

Quintello and Long say that focusing solely on positives can force them to “deny the legitimacy of a real human experience.”

They wrote on their blog: “The toxic positive process results in the denial, minimization, and nullification of the emotional experience of a real human being.

“It becomes toxic when aggressiveness is used to obscure or silence the human experience, as it has been done in excess.

“By banning the existence of certain emotions, we fall into a state of negative and oppressed emotions.”

This is one of the consequences of toxic aggressiveness, denying the negative problems of our lives, suppressing our true feelings and, in some cases, denying the opportunity to feel something. It shows that.

They write that this can sometimes result in shame. “Where there is hiding, secrets and denials, shame is usually in the driver’s seat.

“Shame is one of the most unpleasant emotions we can feel that hurt the human psyche. Often we don’t even know we are ashamed.”

The British charity Young Minds explains in a blog that toxic positives can also have a negative impact on those who haven’t experienced it.

In fact, dealing with those who perpetuate toxic positivity can mean that those suffering from mental health problems find that their hardships are being ignored.

They write: “It’s clear that toxic positives have a detrimental effect-it can dismiss people and make them feel lonely and frustrated.

“When people are already struggling, these are the last emotions they need.”

What to do about toxic positives

Young Minds approaches toxic positives in two ways. It’s when someone experiences it and when someone reacts to it.

In the latter case, they talk to the person whose toxicity positivity is hurting you and suggest being honest about how it affects your mental health.

In the former case, New York therapist Jenny Maenper is in an important way to accept HuffPost’s Brittany Wong how he can feel and recognize seemingly conflicting emotions in our lives. He said there was.

She states: “By acknowledging and recognizing that multiple complex emotions can exist at once, we can fight toxic positives.

“You can enjoy the quarantine Hugge, overwhelmed by the loss of life caused by COVID-19.”

Maenpaa also suggests that coping strategies such as journaling may help handle the emotions and anxieties that cause us to become toxic and positive.

She states: “Another strategy is to keep a diary before bedtime or whenever you’re overwhelmed, because our brains have many short-term thoughts at once in case they need it right away. Because it can be retained.

“This means that when we think of fear and anxiety, our brains code them as important and keep them at the forefront.

“By writing down those fears and anxieties, I told my brain that even if I couldn’t do anything, I would take care of them and let them go.”

Young Mind also suggests practicing helpful positiveness to lift them when they are struggling and to acknowledge our feelings.

They write: “Having a positive outlook on mental health should not ignore that mental health can make us sad and stressful.

“It’s helpful to recognize these feelings so that people don’t feel sick when they feel sick.”

Finally, if it is important to take action and we find that we are toxic and positive, we may need to seek professional help in handling emotions.