“Happy” young woman, 24 years old, died of heart attack after pulling while driving





Donations were paid to a “happy” and cheerful “caregiver” who died three years after having a heart attack. Keeley Taylor was 24 years old on June 1st, after a long health battle following the attack that took place at the age of 21. In 2018, from Warrington, Cheshire, Keeley suffered multiple cardiac arrests and heart attacks due to her underlying health condition, Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW). After the incident, the caregiver suffered from a lack of oxygen to the brain, leading to years of rehabilitation. She was discharged from the hospital in December 2020 and returned home, but died on June 14, after surgery to remove the intestinal obstruction.





Her former colleague, Ashley Hindley, is now GoFundMe A page to help you raise money for funeral expenses. she said Liverpool echo : “When they arrived at the hospital, she noticed that she had Wolff-Parkinson White Syndrome, but she obviously didn’t know it.” Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome is a condition that causes extra electrical connections in the heart. According to the NHS, the problem is present at birth, but symptoms may not develop until later in life. According to Ashley, Keeley was deprived of oxygen for about 28 minutes when she fell into cardiac arrest, causing brain damage. She states: “She was driving and felt all the symptoms, so she had a heart attack after pulling into the garage. “She was with her friend, and obviously they didn’t know what was going on, so they were trying to get help. “The passers-by eventually gave her CPR. They gave her three CPRs in 30 minutes, and an ambulance came and took her to the hospital.





(Image: Taylor family)

After the incident, she said Keeley had undergone many surgeries and rehab. Ashley said: “She was doing heart surgery and so on. Eventually, she went to the Walton Center for rehab elsewhere in Liverpool and then went home. She came home just before Christmas.” Keeley was discharged on December 18, 2020 and spent “precious” time with family and friends. However, she was returned to the hospital and died on June 24 after surgery to remove the intestinal obstruction. Ashley described her as “happiness,” “compassion,” and “life and soul” for all parties. She states: “Keely was very energetic and vibrant. She was the life and soul of all parties. “She was always happy and always considerate. She would have done anything for anyone.” Donations to Keely’s GoFundMe are possible Here

