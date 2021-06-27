Extraordinary Meeting of Expert Strategic Advisory Group on WHO Immunization Schedule — Precision Vaccination





(Precision vaccination) An extraordinary meeting of WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group on Immunization (SAGE) is scheduled for June 29, 2021.This SAGE virtual conference agenda Chairs Dr. Alejandro Clavioto It focuses on proposing a framework recommendation to WHO for the use of the COVID-19 vaccine from 2021 to 2022. agenda highlight Includes, but is not limited to: a. ) WHO Global COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy: Updated July 2021. b. ) SAGE roadmap to prioritize the use of COVID-19 vaccine. The framework brings these two aspects to the “new normal” social and economic activity, while the underlying ambitions of all countries from 2021 to 2022 minimize their adverse health effects. Is linked to the main assumption that vaccination should be used as a tool to resume as much as possible. .. Some countries are pursuing a “no regrets” approach to reducing illness and minimizing infection by immunizing everyone who is allowed to use the vaccine. As of June 21, 2021, 18 vaccines are currently in use, with 2.6 billion doses, 38% of which are given in only one country and less than 1% in low-income countries. It has been. Unlike the US CDC Vaccine Commission meeting, attendance at this SAGE meeting is by invitation only. Saad B. Omer, Ruth Faden, Sonali Kochhar, David Kaslow, and Sarah Pallas led the drafting of the proposed roadmap. The· Sage on Immunization was founded in 1999 by the WHO Secretary-General and is WHO’s main advisory group on vaccines and immunization. SAGE is associated with all diseases that can be prevented by the vaccine, not just childhood vaccines and immunization.

