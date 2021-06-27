Health experts warn about the impact of “long covids” on many in the community

Connect with us

Thousands of Manchester residents may have suffered from “long covids,” and some faced the fight against “long-term” illness.

This is due to Jennifer Connolly, Director of Public Health at the Stockport Council, writing a weekly update on Friday (June 25).

Her warning comes from the fact that the infection rate in the autonomous region has risen to 219.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. This is the 11th highest infection rate in the country.

Ms. Connolly also revealed that 99 percent of new infections in Stockport are due to delta variants.

“Currently, one of the most unknown problems we know is the ability to increase the likelihood that more people will suffer long-term adverse health effects. This is known as Longcovid,” Connolly said. Mr. writes.

Long Covid is when a person infected with Covid 19 develops continuous and persistent symptoms after 4 weeks or continues after 12 weeks. This cannot be explained by another diagnosis.

According to a recent Imperial College study, about 2 million people in the United Kingdom are infected with Longcovid.

Public health experts added: “In Stockport, tens of thousands of people confirmed cases of Covid-19 during a pandemic and tens of thousands were unknowingly infected with the virus. About one-fifth of these were infected for five weeks. Symptoms may remain after, and it is estimated to be one-tenth after 12 weeks.

“Longcovid can be a long-term condition for a significant number of people, can have an economic impact on them and society, and increase the number of people vulnerable to the cycle of employment problems and health problems. There is sex. “



According to official data, nearly 24,000 people in the autonomous region tested positive for the coronavirus. This suggests that nearly 5,000 people showed symptoms after 5 weeks and 2,300 people after 12 weeks.

Many of the challenges in diagnosing Longcovid are that the symptoms can appear, disappear, or overlap. All of these are relatively common indicators of other medical problems.

This means that it is difficult to see each symptom in the long covid overview and the diagnosis can be complicated.

Long covids usually also affect the younger age group of “acute covids”. This was the hospitalization of thousands of people in the UK last year.

Because men are at increased risk of acute covids, people between the ages of 30 and 69 are more likely to suffer from long covids, as are socially deprived people, people with pre-existing medical conditions, and women.

Ms. Connolly also revealed some steps being taken to help people suffering from the disease.

“While research is underway on the most appropriate treatments, it is believed that therapeutic exercise may be a good option,” she added.

“Life Leisure has helped residents recover with special rehabilitation programs to strengthen their health.

“This is supported by the Stockport Moving Together Campaign, funded by the Stockport Council and Sport England.

“This includes weekly exercise sessions on zoom, physical activity packs that include equipment such as resistance bands and pedal exercisers, and ongoing support from life and leisure professionals.”

Official advice to combat the spread of the virus, and thus Longcovid, remains to obtain both vaccines.

In Stockport, 80.6% of the adult population received the first dose and 59.9% received both doses, with good intake rates.

