Birth and diet: Is there a relationship?

Have you ever wondered if your diet is full of foods that increase fertility? Unlike other uncontrollable factors such as age and genetics, eating certain foods or avoiding other foods improves ovulatory function, according to a diet and childbirth study at Harvard Medical School. You can do it yourself. Dr Aswati Nair, Fertility Consultant at NovaIVF Fertility in New Delhi, said: As Dr. Nea suggested, here’s how to follow a diet during pregnancy and eat deliciously on the path to a happy and healthy pregnancy. A healthy diet, including folic acid, vitamin B12, omega-3 fatty acids, and a Mediterranean diet, has a positive effect on the body of a woman trying to become pregnant. On the other hand, antioxidants, vitamin D, dairy products, soybeans, and caffeine seemed to have little or no effect on childbirth. Diets rich in trans fats, lean and processed meats, potatoes, sweets and sweet drinks have been found to be detrimental. It is advisable to drink only one cup of tea and coffee daily. Male sperm quality is improved with a healthy diet, but the opposite is associated with a diet high in saturated or trans fat. For couples receiving assisted reproductive technology, women are more likely to eat folic acid supplements and diets high in antioxidant plant-based estrogens, and male births may be aided by antioxidants. .. Soft drinks and hard drinks impair childbirth. Ingestion of sugared beverages, especially sodas and energy drinks, has been ineffective with dietary sodas and fruit juices, but is associated with lower fertility rates for men and women. It has been observed that women who consume large amounts of fast food and consume very little fruit take longer to get pregnant than women who eat a healthy diet. No matter how noble your fertility diet plan looks, too much can never be good for you. The more varieties you have, the more likely you are to fill the nutrient gaps that may be deficient. Avoid packaged and processed foods that contain certain preservatives that may give birth Papaya seed extract can reduce male childbirth. It reduces sperm count and can affect sperm mobility. Avoid pineapple as it contains bromelain, an anti-inflammatory and anticoagulant (anticoagulant) agent that can affect the immune system. It is advisable to avoid both fruits altogether.

