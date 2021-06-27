World Health Organization is suing while poor countries are preparing, so please vaccinate us

WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adanom Gebreyes, with Swiss Interior Minister Alamberse, at the opening of the 74th World Health Assembly held at WHO Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, on May 24, 2021. I gave a lecture at the International Conference.Laurent Gillieron / Paul via Reuters

Geneva (June 25) (Reuters) – Developed countries are opening up societies and immunizing young people who are not at high risk of being infected with the new coronavirus, the World Health Organization said Friday. ..

WHO Executive Director Tedros Adanom Gebreyes said last week that the situation in Africa, where new infections and deaths increased by about 40% compared to the previous week, was “very serious as delta variants spread around the world. “.

“Our world is failing and the international community is failing,” he said at a press conference.

Ethiopian Tedros has criticized unnamed countries for hesitating to share cans with low-income countries. Compare with the HIV / AIDS crisis when some African countries claimed that complex treatments could not be used.

“That is, this situation must be a thing of the past,” Tedros said. “The problem now is the supply problem. Give me a vaccine.”

“Now it’s a complete manifestation of the injustices of our world. The difference between what we have and what we have-injustice and inequality, let’s face it,” he said.

Mike Ryan, WHO’s chief emergency expert, said that many developing countries are generally far superior to developed countries in infectious diseases from cholera to polio.

“The level of patriarchy, the level of colonial spirit,” we can’t give you anything because we’re worried that you won’t use it. “Seriously, pandemic In the middle? “

The Global Vaccine Alliance and the World Health Organization, which it jointly manages, have shipped 90 million COVID-19 vaccines to 132 countries since February, a major problem since India stopped exporting vaccines. FacingPlease continue reading

“There is no dose of AstraZeneca for this month’s COVAX. (AZN.L) Vaccines, zero-dose SII (Serum Institute of India) vaccines, zero-dose J & J. (JNJ.N) (Johnson & Johnson) Vaccines, “said Bruce Aylward, senior adviser to the World Health Organization.

“It’s bad now.”

