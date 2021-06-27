Scientists want mRNA vaccine technology to be used to treat cancer and HIV

One of the unexpected spillover effects of the pandemic is how it catalyzed breakthroughs in health care. Most notably, the same techniques used in the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine have the potential to improve the treatment of the following diseases: cancer And HIV..

Earlier this June, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s medical adviser OK The extraordinary success of the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) COVID-19 vaccine New hopes for HIV vaccine scholars. In fact, multidisciplinary researchers have renewed their enthusiasm based on the technology advanced during the pandemic. Such vaccines will be a surprising achievement in vaccination against the retrovirus HIV, which has avoided scientists for decades.

The COVID-19 vaccine is the first mRNA vaccine approved for use in humans, but RNA-based vaccination dates back. 25 years.. In the 1990s French researcher RNA was used to encode a mouse influenza antigen (meaning a substance that provokes an immune response). Unfortunately, hurdles such as lack of funding and lack of attention have traditionally hampered this innovation.

For the past year Government and private sector — And the global cooperation of the scientific community — Multiple mRNA COVID vaccines have been created Within a year..Previous records of vaccine development 4 years, (In the case of mumps), the speed of making this vaccine means a remarkable achievement.

RNA vaccines differ from their predecessors in several important ways. Traditional vaccines usually inject either a weakened or dead virus into a patient, produce antibodies in the immune system, and then make the immune system aware of the virus when it invades the body. To train However, the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine injects a fragment of messenger RNA that enters the patient and causes cells to make small pieces of coronavirus. Spike protein.. In the artistic depiction of the coronavirus, peplomers are small spots on the outside of the virus that stick out like sea urchin spines. When the body begins producing these spikes, the immune system makes antibodies that recognize them. Then, when the actual virus invades the body, the antibody recognizes the external spikes and begins destroying the invading virus.

Scientists see the mRNA vaccine as a pioneering breakthrough A new era of medicine — Potential weapons against many other illnesses, as Dr. Jeffrey B. Ulmer, former head of preclinical research and development for GlaxoSmithKline’s vaccine division, explained to Salon.

“In principle, mRNA vaccines can address targets for infections and cancers that require an immune response to protein antigens,” Ulmer said. “Therefore, in principle, everything is on the table regarding the ability to use mRNA.” (There is one caveat, Ulmer pointed out: bacterial pathogens will not be effective against vaccines.)

However, “everything on the table” includes cancer. Indeed, mRNA vaccines can theoretically be programmed specifically for the patient’s cancer cells. Personalized treatment For people with cancer. RNA vaccines are tailored for specific patients because cancer mutations are unique and specific to a particular cancer in all humans. This is possible because there are unique proteins on the surface of cancer cells that can be programmed with RNA vaccines to produce antibodies against those exact proteins. In this way, doctors want the patient’s immune system to recognize and prepare to kill the cancer.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are already aware of the potential of these new therapies. For example BioNTech We are testing RNA vaccines for overexpressed but not mutated proteins. Sign strategic collaboration Treat Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for the treatment of melanoma. modern Similarly, we are building mRNA therapies that direct the immune system to recognize mutations made by cancerous proteins. A gene called KRAS..

Another area of ​​great progress is the area of ​​research in HIV treatment.Researcher Scripps University In California, we have developed a promising reserve vaccine for the prevention of HIV infection. The goal of the vaccine is to stimulate the immune system to “Antibodies that neutralize widely, “This means attaching to HIV peplomer proteins that invade cells and neutralize them.

the company ConserV Bioscience And eTheRNA Announcement March collaboration To deliver such an mRNA HIV vaccine. further, International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI)A global non-profit organization working to accelerate the development of HIV and AIDS vaccines has recently released its mRNA HIV vaccine. 97 percent Of participants in early clinical trials.

However, HIV and cancer are not the only cures for illnesses that can be improved by this new protocol.

Since mRNA technology can utilize the genetics of the body itself, it can also improve the vaccines we already have. For example, for each flu season, the manufacturer decides which flu strain to target several months before the start of each season.Therefore, the effectiveness of the vaccine is about 50 to 70 percent.. However, mRNA-based vaccines can be produced very quickly and, so far, often have higher efficiencies. BioNTech and Pfizer are working on “universal” mRNA-based influenza vaccines separately, hoping to eliminate the need for seasonal influenza vaccinations and only need vaccinations. Every 5 years. Similar approaches have been proposed to build protection against other illnesses such as dengue, Zika, hepatitis C and malaria.

However, these exciting new developments have their own challenges. The raw materials needed to develop and store mRNA vaccines are very expensive. For example, the Pfizer–BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine must be stored at -70 ° C and requires special refrigeration for transportation and storage. This technology has great potential, but once the current crisis subsides, the cost of developing it can force companies to abandon their research.

In addition, some mRNA vaccines required two doses to be effective. And it is believed that many will not care about the second vaccination.In fact, we have millions of Americans Second dose their COVID-19 vaccines..

Another disorder may be a side effect. 80% Among those who received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in clinical trials, there was some reaction to the shot. Symptoms were temporary for the majority of the population, but included fatigue, muscle aches, and headaches.

Despite high expectations, future mRNA vaccines other than the coronavirus are still in the early stages of development, so researchers have come a long way in front of them.

Still, Dr. Ulmer is “absolutely” bullish on the potential of mRNA vaccine technology to treat diseases such as cancer and HIV. “I think there are obvious challenges we have faced for a long time, but the success seen with the COVID RNA vaccine gives us hope that this may be a more effective technique. I’ll give you, “he said. “In the next few years, we will have this technology at hand and will see a lot of activity in targeting other infectious diseases and applying it to cancer. It is already underway.”

“You’ll know over time,” he added.