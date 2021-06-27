Connect with us

Health

Scientists want mRNA vaccine technology to be used to treat cancer and HIV

Published

9 seconds ago

on

By

 


One of the unexpected spillover effects of the pandemic is how it catalyzed breakthroughs in health care. Most notably, the same techniques used in the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine have the potential to improve the treatment of the following diseases: cancer And HIV..

Earlier this June, Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s medical adviser OK The extraordinary success of the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) COVID-19 vaccine New hopes for HIV vaccine scholars. In fact, multidisciplinary researchers have renewed their enthusiasm based on the technology advanced during the pandemic. Such vaccines will be a surprising achievement in vaccination against the retrovirus HIV, which has avoided scientists for decades.

The COVID-19 vaccine is the first mRNA vaccine approved for use in humans, but RNA-based vaccination dates back. 25 years.. In the 1990s French researcher RNA was used to encode a mouse influenza antigen (meaning a substance that provokes an immune response). Unfortunately, hurdles such as lack of funding and lack of attention have traditionally hampered this innovation.

For the past year Government and private sector — And the global cooperation of the scientific community — Multiple mRNA COVID vaccines have been created Within a year..Previous records of vaccine development 4 years, (In the case of mumps), the speed of making this vaccine means a remarkable achievement.

RNA vaccines differ from their predecessors in several important ways. Traditional vaccines usually inject either a weakened or dead virus into a patient, produce antibodies in the immune system, and then make the immune system aware of the virus when it invades the body. To train However, the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine injects a fragment of messenger RNA that enters the patient and causes cells to make small pieces of coronavirus. Spike protein.. In the artistic depiction of the coronavirus, peplomers are small spots on the outside of the virus that stick out like sea urchin spines. When the body begins producing these spikes, the immune system makes antibodies that recognize them. Then, when the actual virus invades the body, the antibody recognizes the external spikes and begins destroying the invading virus.

Want more health and science stories in your inbox?Subscribe to Salon’s Weekly Newsletter Vulgar scientist..

Scientists see the mRNA vaccine as a pioneering breakthrough A new era of medicine — Potential weapons against many other illnesses, as Dr. Jeffrey B. Ulmer, former head of preclinical research and development for GlaxoSmithKline’s vaccine division, explained to Salon.

“In principle, mRNA vaccines can address targets for infections and cancers that require an immune response to protein antigens,” Ulmer said. “Therefore, in principle, everything is on the table regarding the ability to use mRNA.” (There is one caveat, Ulmer pointed out: bacterial pathogens will not be effective against vaccines.)

However, “everything on the table” includes cancer. Indeed, mRNA vaccines can theoretically be programmed specifically for the patient’s cancer cells. Personalized treatment For people with cancer. RNA vaccines are tailored for specific patients because cancer mutations are unique and specific to a particular cancer in all humans. This is possible because there are unique proteins on the surface of cancer cells that can be programmed with RNA vaccines to produce antibodies against those exact proteins. In this way, doctors want the patient’s immune system to recognize and prepare to kill the cancer.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are already aware of the potential of these new therapies. For example BioNTech We are testing RNA vaccines for overexpressed but not mutated proteins. Sign strategic collaboration Treat Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for the treatment of melanoma. modern Similarly, we are building mRNA therapies that direct the immune system to recognize mutations made by cancerous proteins. A gene called KRAS..

Another area of ​​great progress is the area of ​​research in HIV treatment.Researcher Scripps University In California, we have developed a promising reserve vaccine for the prevention of HIV infection. The goal of the vaccine is to stimulate the immune system to “Antibodies that neutralize widely, “This means attaching to HIV peplomer proteins that invade cells and neutralize them.

the company ConserV Bioscience And eTheRNA Announcement March collaboration To deliver such an mRNA HIV vaccine. further, International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI)A global non-profit organization working to accelerate the development of HIV and AIDS vaccines has recently released its mRNA HIV vaccine. 97 percent Of participants in early clinical trials.

However, HIV and cancer are not the only cures for illnesses that can be improved by this new protocol.

Since mRNA technology can utilize the genetics of the body itself, it can also improve the vaccines we already have. For example, for each flu season, the manufacturer decides which flu strain to target several months before the start of each season.Therefore, the effectiveness of the vaccine is about 50 to 70 percent.. However, mRNA-based vaccines can be produced very quickly and, so far, often have higher efficiencies. BioNTech and Pfizer are working on “universal” mRNA-based influenza vaccines separately, hoping to eliminate the need for seasonal influenza vaccinations and only need vaccinations. Every 5 years. Similar approaches have been proposed to build protection against other illnesses such as dengue, Zika, hepatitis C and malaria.

However, these exciting new developments have their own challenges. The raw materials needed to develop and store mRNA vaccines are very expensive. For example, the Pfizer–BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine must be stored at -70 ° C and requires special refrigeration for transportation and storage. This technology has great potential, but once the current crisis subsides, the cost of developing it can force companies to abandon their research.

In addition, some mRNA vaccines required two doses to be effective. And it is believed that many will not care about the second vaccination.In fact, we have millions of Americans Second dose their COVID-19 vaccines..

Another disorder may be a side effect. 80% Among those who received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in clinical trials, there was some reaction to the shot. Symptoms were temporary for the majority of the population, but included fatigue, muscle aches, and headaches.

Despite high expectations, future mRNA vaccines other than the coronavirus are still in the early stages of development, so researchers have come a long way in front of them.

Still, Dr. Ulmer is “absolutely” bullish on the potential of mRNA vaccine technology to treat diseases such as cancer and HIV. “I think there are obvious challenges we have faced for a long time, but the success seen with the COVID RNA vaccine gives us hope that this may be a more effective technique. I’ll give you, “he said. “In the next few years, we will have this technology at hand and will see a lot of activity in targeting other infectious diseases and applying it to cancer. It is already underway.”

“You’ll know over time,” he added.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: