Gottlieb warns of “very dense outbreaks” in parts of the United States as variants spread





Washington- As the United States continues to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, former Commissioner of Food and Drugs Dr. Scott Gottlieb said the country’s territories could experience “very dense outbreaks” with concern. Delta variant It keeps circulating. “It will be super-localized with certain pockets in the country [where] Very dense outbreaks can occur, “Gottlieb told Face the Nation on Sunday. The most vulnerable areas continue to be areas with low vaccination rates and low immunity from previous infections.by Centers for Disease Control and PreventionIn many southern states, vaccination rates lag behind the national average. “If you look at the United States as a whole, you’re a community with low immunization rates, and if you think you have low immunity to previous infections, the virus isn’t really going through the locals, those communities. “He said. “So I think the governor needs to think about how they build medical resources in regions of the country where you are still vulnerable.” Governor Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas has expressed concern about the Delta COVID-19 variant and his state’s low vaccination rates in a state with a 30% increase in hospitalization. “Delta variants are a major concern for us. We can see that they are affecting the increasing number of cases and hospitalizations,” Hutchinson said. Said in “Face the Nation”. The governor also pointed out that vaccine hesitation is high in his state. This is due to conspiracy theories, the suspension of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot regimen in April, and individuals who simply do not believe in the effectiveness of the virus. The first Delta variant found in India is currently found in 49 states and Washington, DC. This variant is highly contagious and can lead to more serious illness than other strains of coronavirus. In the UK, delta variants now account for 99% of new COVID cases. UK Public Health Services.. According to Gottlieb, the United States is only a month or two behind the United Kingdom in terms of experience using variants. “They are seeing the incident expanding. They are certainly not taking off as fast as they have seen in past epidemics. We are now observing the UK experience anymore. One thing is that it does not have the same effect. That is, there were about 90,000 cases and about 1,000 hospitalizations. The majority are unvaccinated people. Fully vaccinated. Only 8% of those who have been vaccinated are in the hospital, “Gottlieb said. “Therefore, there are situations in which there are more immune populations not only due to vaccination but also due to previous infections. Therefore, in terms of causing serious death and illness, there is no same effect as during the last epidemic. . ”

