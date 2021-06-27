Health
Stress can turn hair gray and it can be reversible, new research discovers
Saskatoon-Are you a fan of your salt and pepper look? Well, there may be fixes that don’t involve looking at dark shoe shine.
A new small study provides strong evidence that psychological stress is not only associated with gray hair, but the process is potentially reversible.
A team at Columbia University’s Irving Medical Center in New York City, who published their findings in the journal eLife last week, was surprised to find that removing the stressor would restore hair color.
Understanding the mechanisms that allow “old” gray hair to return to a “young” pigmented state is new to general human aging adaptability and how it is affected by stress. It can generate clues, “said Martin Picard, senior author of the study. Publications science daily..
“Our data show increasing evidence that human aging is not a linear and fixed biological process, but can be stopped or temporarily reversed, at least in part. Will be added to, “said Dr. Picard and Surgeon, Associate Professor of Behavioral Medicine at Columbia University Bageros University.
However, the authors warned that hair repigmentation is only possible for some people.
Most people began to notice their first gray hair in their late thirties or late twenties, and the team said this was the time when the process was most reversible. Elderly people who may already be full of gray hair can be out of luck no matter how much they reduce psychological stress in their lives.
However, the authors say that some hair follicles can change with reduced stress.
The new process helped shed light
Contrary to popular belief, hair does not turn gray after growing from hair follicles. A small pocket-like hole in the skin on the top of the head. Instead, the authors explained that when hair is under the skin, they are susceptible to internal chemical processes and stress hormones.
And while it has long been believed that psychological stress accelerates graying, it has generally been difficult for scientists to correlate the duration of stress with changes in hair pigmentation at the single hair follicle level.
However, researchers from this latest study say they are the first to provide quantitative evidence of the link. And the biggest reason is by Ayelet Rosenberg, the first author and student of Picard’s lab research.
She has developed a new way to capture very detailed images of small slices of human hair. Each slice about 1/20 mm wide represents about 1 hour of hair growth. Therefore, this accuracy greatly enhances the ability to accurately identify subtle and almost imperceptible changes in hair pigmentation.
The team analyzed individual hairs from 14 volunteers and compared the results to the entries of participants in the stress diary held for the experiment. Volunteers were asked to catalog and assess stress levels each week.
Through these journals, researchers were able to directly compare hair samples with documented examples of stress in their lives. For example, in one individual, Picard said he went on vacation. “During the holidays, the five hairs on the person’s head darkened and were synchronized in time.”
But one of the problems with this study is Scientific AmericanNeeds more data because the sample size was relatively small.
Researchers have also investigated the expression levels of thousands of proteins in hair and how their values change as the hair grows. They found that there were observable changes in about 300 proteins when the hair color changed in one or the other direction.
The team suggests that their mathematical model suggests stress-induced changes in mitochondria that act like small intracellular antennas in response to various signals, including stress, and explain why gray hair changes. Said it would be useful.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]