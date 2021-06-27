Stress can turn hair gray and it can be reversible, new research discovers

Saskatoon-Are you a fan of your salt and pepper look? Well, there may be fixes that don’t involve looking at dark shoe shine.

A new small study provides strong evidence that psychological stress is not only associated with gray hair, but the process is potentially reversible.

A team at Columbia University’s Irving Medical Center in New York City, who published their findings in the journal eLife last week, was surprised to find that removing the stressor would restore hair color.

Understanding the mechanisms that allow “old” gray hair to return to a “young” pigmented state is new to general human aging adaptability and how it is affected by stress. It can generate clues, “said Martin Picard, senior author of the study. Publications science daily..

“Our data show increasing evidence that human aging is not a linear and fixed biological process, but can be stopped or temporarily reversed, at least in part. Will be added to, “said Dr. Picard and Surgeon, Associate Professor of Behavioral Medicine at Columbia University Bageros University.

However, the authors warned that hair repigmentation is only possible for some people.

Most people began to notice their first gray hair in their late thirties or late twenties, and the team said this was the time when the process was most reversible. Elderly people who may already be full of gray hair can be out of luck no matter how much they reduce psychological stress in their lives.

However, the authors say that some hair follicles can change with reduced stress.

The new process helped shed light

Contrary to popular belief, hair does not turn gray after growing from hair follicles. A small pocket-like hole in the skin on the top of the head. Instead, the authors explained that when hair is under the skin, they are susceptible to internal chemical processes and stress hormones.

And while it has long been believed that psychological stress accelerates graying, it has generally been difficult for scientists to correlate the duration of stress with changes in hair pigmentation at the single hair follicle level.

However, researchers from this latest study say they are the first to provide quantitative evidence of the link. And the biggest reason is by Ayelet Rosenberg, the first author and student of Picard’s lab research.

She has developed a new way to capture very detailed images of small slices of human hair. Each slice about 1/20 mm wide represents about 1 hour of hair growth. Therefore, this accuracy greatly enhances the ability to accurately identify subtle and almost imperceptible changes in hair pigmentation.

The team analyzed individual hairs from 14 volunteers and compared the results to the entries of participants in the stress diary held for the experiment. Volunteers were asked to catalog and assess stress levels each week.

Through these journals, researchers were able to directly compare hair samples with documented examples of stress in their lives. For example, in one individual, Picard said he went on vacation. “During the holidays, the five hairs on the person’s head darkened and were synchronized in time.”

But one of the problems with this study is Scientific AmericanNeeds more data because the sample size was relatively small.

Researchers have also investigated the expression levels of thousands of proteins in hair and how their values ​​change as the hair grows. They found that there were observable changes in about 300 proteins when the hair color changed in one or the other direction.

The team suggests that their mathematical model suggests stress-induced changes in mitochondria that act like small intracellular antennas in response to various signals, including stress, and explain why gray hair changes. Said it would be useful.