Help drug users survive rather than abstain: “harm reduction” gains federal support

Greensboro, NC — A lean young man quietly entered the room while waiting for free supplies to prevent him from dying. Clean syringe; alcohol wipe to prevent infection; and naloxone, a drug that can undo overdose. The sign on the wall — “We represent that we love drug users like them” — felt like a hug.

It was the first day that a drop-in center in a residential area opened here since the coronavirus was forcibly closed in the spring of 2020. Jordan spoke to a volunteer who handed him a complete paper bag while heavy metal music riffed the speakers in the background. He asked for an additional naloxone for a friend in his rural county an hour away, where he said it was missing through a pandemic.

According to the report, deaths from overdose increased by about 30% in the 12 months ending in November to over 90,000. Preliminary federal data Released this month — suggests that 2020 has surpassed the recent record of such deaths. The tremendous increase during the pandemic is due to many factors, including widespread unemployment and eviction of peasants. Reduced access to addiction treatment and medical care; and the supply of illegal drugs that became even more dangerous after the country was essentially closed.

However, forced quarantine of people suffering from addiction and other mental health problems may be one of the biggest problems. Now, as the country reopens, the Biden administration is throwing support behind the controversial approach taken by the center here, known as harm reduction. Instead of helping drug users achieve abstinence, the main goal is to give them sterile equipment, tools for checking drugs for fentanyl and other deadly substances, or just a safe space to take a nap. Is to reduce the risk of dying or acquiring an infectious disease such as HIV by giving.