128 active cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton





Hamilton Public Health Services Reporting 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. There are currently 128 active cases with a positive rate of 2.2%. During the pandemic process, 21,236 people were infected with COVID-19. Of this number, 95.3 percent are marked as resolved. Since March 2020, a total of 399 deaths have been associated with the virus. On the other hand, 496,632 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the city. There is one COVID-19 outbreak in the city’s Meadowlands Kindergarten and day care. There are two cases, both of which are students. Brant According to Brandt County, there are 15 active cases Online data. There have been four new cases in the last 24 hours. Since March 2020, there have been 3,399 cases and 20 deaths. Currently, three people are hospitalized with COVID-19. A total of 3,364 cases have been marked as resolved. During that time, 143,492 COVID-19 vaccines were administered. Haldimand-Norfolk Haldimand and Norfolk counties report 16 active cases of COVID-19. There were 2,704 cases throughout the pandemic. Of these, 2,635 have recovered. The local public health department has associated the virus with 47 deaths. Haldimand and Norfolk counties received 103,741 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Halton The number of COVID-19 cases in Halton increased by 7 on Friday, for a total So far 17,945.. The data show that 47 of these cases are active. Three of the new cases have occurred in Burlington, and 4,583 COVID-19 cases have occurred since the onset of the pandemic. There are nine active cases in the city. A total of 229 people died after being infected with the virus across the region, 58 of whom died in Burlington. On the other hand, in Halton, cases of 5,922 variants have been recorded, and 521,413 vaccines have been administered. Six Nations Six Nations of the Grand River According to Ohsweken Public Health, there is one active COVID-19 case. During the pandemic process, 522 cases were reported and 11 died. A total of 515 cases have been marked as resolved. Ontario reports 287 new cases of COVID-19 Ontario reports another 287 cases of COVID-19 An additional 12 people died on Sunday in connection with the virus. As of 8 pm yesterday, 14,027,141 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were given in Ontario, 202,672 of which were given on Saturday. The state is preparing to move to that step 2 Resumption plan The new rules allow outdoor and indoor meetings of up to 25 people and relax other restrictions.

