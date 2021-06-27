Canadian researchers are developing calculators that can predict the risk of dementia





A team of researchers from Toronto-Canada has developed an online calculator that can predict the risk of developing dementia. The Dementia Population Risk Tool (DemPoRT) was developed by researchers at Ottawa Hospital, University of Ottawa, Bruyer Institute, and ICES. This is an online survey of people over the age of 55 that asks questions about health, lifestyle, and socio-demographic information and predicts the risk of developing dementia in later years. Dementia is a comprehensive term that refers to a group of symptoms characterized by loss of memory and cognitive ability. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia. Currently, there is no cure for dementia, which affects 76,000 Canadians each year. Factors examined by DemPoRT include age, smoking status, drinking, exercise, existing health, and spoken language. “What makes this dementia risk calculator stand out is that you don’t have to see a doctor for the test,” Dr. Stacy Fisher, lead research author, said in a news release. DemPoRT also looks at demographic factors such as education, ethnicity, socio-economic status, marriage status, and immigration status. “The COVID-19 pandemic also revealed that socio-demographic variables such as ethnicity and neighborhoods play a major role in our health,” said Peter Tanuseptro, senior author of the study. He said in a news release. “It was important to include these variables in the tool so that policy makers could understand how different populations are affected by dementia and ensure that prevention strategies are fair.” These factors are based on the results of an 11-year study that included more than 75,000 participants from Ontario and 8,448 cases of dementia. Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health.. The calculator can be found at projectbiglife.ca More and more computers are looking at other aspects of health, such as life expectancy and risk of heart and stroke. Researchers also hope that policy makers can use their algorithms to predict future cases of dementia in a particular population.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos