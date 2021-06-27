MOH says profits outweigh risks in response to calls to delay Covid-19 jabs for boys, Singapore news and top stories

Singapore-Covid-19 Vaccination Expert Committee is aware of an open letter calling for the discontinuation of vaccination of young people in Singapore and carefully monitors local and global data to keep recommendations up to date. The Ministry of Health said in a statement on Sunday (June) 28).

An open letter posted to the facebook by doctor Dr. Ko Kwang Po on Saturday was addressed to Professor Benjamin On, chairman of the Expert Committee. This was after a 13-year-old American boy died a few days after receiving a second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in the United States.

The letter, which is said to have been written “on behalf of many involved pediatricians, primary care physicians, specialists, surgeons and GPs,” was written to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other organizations for immunization in Singapore. I was asking for a pause. We have created more robust and compelling data about the case.

It was signed by Dr. Kho, Dr. Wong Wui Min, WM Wong Cardiac and Medical Clinic Cardiologists and Cardiologists at Gleneagles Hospital, Dr. AM Chia, Dr. LW Ping, and Dr. IW Yang.

According to a social media post, the boy died of heart failure, but the cause of death was unknown and the case is currently under investigation by US authorities, according to the MOH.

The post also highlighted a recent international report on the association between myocarditis and a second dose of mRNA vaccine in young men, MOH added.

Last Thursday, US media reported that a boy from Saginaw County, Michigan, died three days after receiving a second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. It is unknown which vaccine he received.

The CDC was investigating whether there was a link between vaccination and the death of a boy.

Meanwhile, a Singapore expert committee said on June 11 that there was a small risk of myocarditis (inflammation of the outer lining of the heart) and pericarditis (inflammation of the outer lining of the heart) associated with a second dose of the mRNA vaccine. He said he emphasized the possibility. The data has not changed since then.

4 out of 6 cases of myocarditis and pericarditis Among the people vaccinated here were men between the ages of 18 and 30. All four reported symptoms of cardiac inflammation recovered within a few days of receiving the second vaccination.

Most cases are mild, patients recover without the need for significant intervention, and are unaffected in the long term, the expert committee said.

In severe cases, it can damage the heart muscle, which is very rare, but it added.

The panel of experts assessed that the benefits of the mRNA vaccine (reduced Covid-19 infection and less serious complications if infected) continued to outweigh the risks.

The US Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System confirmed 393 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis out of more than 318 million Covid-19 vaccines given in the US as of last Monday. Most cases were adolescent men and young adults.

Acknowledging this, MOH said data reported from the United States indicate that cases of myocarditis after mRNA vaccination are rare.

“In addition, almost all of the few cases were resolved with minimal medical intervention,” he said. It was noted that professional medical associations, including the American University of American Pediatrics and the American Heart Association in the United States, continue to strongly encourage vaccination of people over the age of 12.

Therefore, the Expert Committee continues to recommend the use of mRNA vaccines for young men. However, as a precautionary measure, intense physical activity should be avoided for a week after the second dose, MOH said.

“If you experience chest pain, shortness of breath, or abnormal heartbeat during this time, you should see a doctor immediately,” he said.

“The Expert Committee also notes that the Ministry of Health has also issued guidance to all physicians to properly advise on the care that patients receive.”

Three independent organizations of local medical professionals (Physician University, Academy of Medicine, and Cardiologist Branch of the Singapore Heart Association) also said on June 14 that the risk of heart disease associated with the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine was “very small. “.

In his letter published online, Dr. Kor said from a committee of experts while the CDC and other organizations were investigating data on “potentially lethal effects of mRNA vaccines in young people.” He wanted a “wise and cautious attitude.”

The Straits Times asks Dr. Kho for comment.

Covid-19 vaccination in Singapore is currently voluntary, but the government urges people to be vaccinated if they are eligible.

Meanwhile, another online petition has emerged to stop vaccination in Singapore for children under the age of 30, especially children between the ages of 12 and 15.

The petition, which appears to have been initiated by many relevant parents, received over 1,200 signatures as of Sunday afternoon.

The death of a 13-year-old boy in the United States will also be mentioned and made available to the United States to the Multi-Ministry Task Force working on Covid-19 with Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

It points out that most young people are already receiving the first dose-it can give about 75 percent protection against Covid-19.

As last Thursday, about 83% of students over the age of 12 received a single jab or had an appointment for vaccination. The figure for people between the ages of 12 and 39 was 39 percent.

“Isn’t that enough protection while waiting for the results of the investigation before proceeding to the second dose?” The petition asks.

The housewife, who signed the petition, told ST that she was worried about vaccination of her two children after reading about the relationship between vaccines and myocarditis.

A woman who wanted to be known only as President Roh said the US Food and Drug Administration had revised the fact sheet contained in the Pfizer and Modana vaccines, stating that there was a rare risk of heart inflammation.

“My eldest son, 21, is a special supporter with multiple allergies and can’t speak. In early April, his doctor proved unsuitable for the mRNA vaccine, and the next vaccine She said she should wait for it to become available, “she said, noting that the rules were relaxed for some people with allergies.

MOH relaxed vaccination guidelines in March, allowing people with multiple allergies and untreated cancer patients to be vaccinated unless they have a history of anaphylaxis.

“We hope that the Novavax vaccine will be available by the end of the year so that my son can get the vaccine,” said Loh, 51.

The Novavax vaccine is protein-based and uses a laboratory-generated version of the Sars-CoV-2 spike protein to stimulate the immune response.

President Roh said he was thinking of giving his 12-year-old daughter the first jab in November because she wasn’t allergic to it.

Meanwhile, Ms Loh wants to know more about the CDC’s investigation into the death of a 13-year-old boy in the United States.

She states: “I agree that vaccination to achieve herd immunity is the only way to end this pandemic, but we parents say what if a child has side effects such as Bell’s palsy or carditis. I think we need more guidance on what will happen. Will we go for treatment and the Ministry of Health will follow up on their cases? “

However, some parents are confident that their children will be vaccinated.

IT consultant Mary Ann Silverio, 42, told ST that she and her son, a secondary school student, weren’t worried about getting a second dose of Pfizer vaccine in a few weeks. ..

“Usually all side effects are pre-explained and cases of myocarditis are rare, so I believe the vaccine should be very safe,” she said.