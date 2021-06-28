Japanese researchers making new cholera vaccines using genetically modified rice





Toronto-In a year full of vaccine innovation, Japanese researchers are experimenting with new tactics for the cholera vaccine. It is made from genetically modified rice. Researchers at the University of Tokyo and Chiba University Announced the results of this week’s Phase 1 exam, This showed that their new vaccine candidate was well tolerated and provided an immune response at all levels of dose. Cholera is an infectious disease that occurs when you ingest food or water contaminated with Vibrio cholerae. It can cause watery diarrhea and vomiting, and in severe cases, death from cholera can occur within days, or even hours, without proper treatment. Cholera is rare in Canada, but it still affects millions of people around the world. The World Health Organization estimates that cholera can cause 1.3 to 4 million cases and 21,000 to 143,000 deaths each year. There are already four needle-free cholera vaccines, but they do require refrigeration. This is a problem that researchers wanted to solve by creating a vaccine that could be moved more easily. This new vaccine candidate, called MucoRice-CTB, is grown on genetically modified short-grain rice on isolated hydroponic farms. As the plant matures, the rice is ground into powder and placed in aluminum packets for storage. To deliver the vaccine, the powder is mixed with the liquid for consumption. The plant produces a “non-toxic portion” of what is called cholera toxin b (CTB). This is an important part of how toxins bind to target cells. This allows the body to accumulate antibodies to CTB. “Rice proteins behave like natural capsules to deliver antigens to the intestinal immune system,” said Professor Hiroshi Kiyono of the Institute of Medical Science, University of Tokyo, leader of the MucoRice project. Said in a press release. In the Phase 1 trial, 60 volunteers, all males aged 20-40 years, were vaccinated with placebo or at one of three dose levels: 3 mg, 6 mg, or 18 mg. When volunteers were tested two and four months after vaccination, they found that those who received the vaccine developed antibodies, and those who received higher doses developed the most antibodies. discovered. “I am very optimistic about the future of the MucoRice-CTB vaccine, especially because of the results of dose escalation,” Seino said. “Participants responded to the vaccine at low, medium and high doses and showed the greatest immune response at the highest doses.” Researchers believe that the gut microbiota affects results because about 11 volunteers have a low immune response and MucoRice-CTB is taken as a drink and enters the body through the digestive system. Researchers have found that volunteers with high microbial flora tend to respond better to the vaccine. “It’s all speculation so far, but the more diverse the microbial flora, the better the situation for a strong immune response to oral vaccines,” Seino said. Several mild adverse events have been reported, but they are equal to or less than those reported by people who received placebo during the study, suggesting that the vaccine is safe. .. Further research is needed, but researchers are encouraged by the results of Phase 1 trials and will move on to more clinical trials at home and abroad.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos