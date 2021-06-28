Three mothers died after AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccination

According to her family, three mothers died after a rare reaction to AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccination.

Lucy Tabeller, 47, became seriously ill after getting a jab, developed a blood clot in her brain, and caused a major stroke.

Lucy’s broken heart fiancé Mark Tomlin from Islestone Leicestershire Live About the devastating effects of her death on him and their five-year-old son Orson.

read more: A small 200-year-old prison where people unknowingly pass by the streets every day

Playgroup leader Lucy said he initially experienced mild and common side effects after being vaccinated at the Belgrave center on March 19.

However, her condition gradually deteriorated, she was rushed to the hospital and she died 22 days after vaccination, despite the doctor’s best efforts to save her.

Mark states: “She knew there might be some side effects, but she wasn’t worried.

“We thought they would just get rid of it, as most people do.

“It reassured her, she thought it had nothing to do with the vaccine, but things started to get worse and panic began.

Liverpool Echo sends newsletters on a wide range of topics, including breaking news daily, and is currently published three times a day. Not just Liverpool FC and Everton FC, but more about what’s happening, including politics, court news, Noseley, Wirral, art and culture. Signing up is free and it only takes a minute to send your biggest story directly to your inbox. How to sign up for Echo Email Update 1) Visit the dedicated newsletter page for this link.. 2) Enter your email in the box provided 3) For each newsletter you need, check the number of boxes you need. Four)[変更を保存]Just press and that’s it.

“She suffered a bruise about the size of her tennis ball.

“Usually she had all the energy of the world, but she became tired and lethargic.

“Then she had a really bad rash on her face and sides.

“We were really worried as her gums began to change color.”

On April 1, 13 days after vaccination, Lucy was taken to the Royal Hospital of Leicester, where a blood clot was diagnosed.

Doctors treated her with anticoagulants, but her condition worsened and she suffered a major stroke.

She was then transferred to the intensive care unit at the Nottingham Queen’s Medical Center (QMC) in Nottingham, but despite surgery to save her, the consultant said there was nothing more she could do for her, 4 I advised her to turn off her life support system on the 10th of the month. ..

Mark, a 57-year-old metal worker, said it was a QMC consultant who said Lucy’s serious illness was vaccine-related.

Her death certificate states that she died of cerebral vein sinus thrombosis and vaccine-related thrombosis with thrombocytopenia.

Mark states: “We are very happy and looking forward to the future and must explain to Orson that his mummy died suddenly.

“I already told him that the mummy went to the hospital because he needed medicine.

“Then I told him the medicine didn’t work, and the mummy couldn’t go home, and a few days later I told him she died.

Join Liverpool Echo to get local news on Liverpool and Merseyside Local news Facebook group.. This group is to share news from the community in and around Liverpool. This includes the most important issues that affect your area daily. Update updates from stories that are really important to courts, local councils, and Merseyside. This includes the bright side of life and everything that makes us proud of our city and its people. Proud to cover national and celebrity news, the pages of the local news page are all about what’s happening in the core community of Merseyside.

“Our world is upside down.

“When I wake up every day, Lucy comes to my mind first.”

Mark states: “I don’t want to postpone vaccination, but I want people to know that there is a risk. We are not Antibacs.

“Lucy was certainly not-she was very excited to get it.

“She stuck to all the blockade rules like glue and saw the vaccine as a step to go out again to meet her and hug her companion.

“She couldn’t wait to get it, but no one expected this to happen.”

Mark expressed some concern about the process of the day she was jabbed, centering on how quickly her vaccination was done and it was not well explained to her. Said.

He said she would have been happier if she had had her jab in a general practitioner’s surgery like him.

He states: “I received my first dose (of Pfizer) at GP, where they were really good at speaking through the process.

“I don’t think I’m going to take a second dose yet after everything has happened.

“I’m not saying people shouldn’t be vaccinated. It’s an individual choice.

“I know how rare things go wrong, but it happened to us and it influenced my own way of thinking about things.”

A spokesman for the NHS Clinical Commissioning Group in Leicester, which runs a vaccination program in the city, said:

“All temporary vaccination sites, such as pop-ups and fixations, are subject to rigorous operating procedures that cover all aspects of the service.

“This includes vaccine storage and handling, infection protection and control, workforce requirements and training, and clinical supervision. Patient safety is a top priority, consenting to and observing operational processes. Includes incident response arrangements. “

Mark’s daughter Lean, 33, is currently helping him take care of Orson.

She emphasized that she did not want her family to postpone vaccination of others.

“That’s not the case at all, but we think it’s important that people know what happened to Lucy and that an incident like her is unforgettable.

Leanne said Lucy’s case was reported to the government’s yellow card service, which can record side effects on the vaccine.

More than 200,000 such responses to AstraZeneca vaccination were recorded by the Yellow Card by June 9.

The Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization recommends providing alternatives to the AstraZeneca vaccine to healthy people under the age of 40.

Other countries have stopped using it because of concerns that it could cause blood clots.

The Ministry of Health said: “COVID-19 Vaccine After vaccination with AstraZeneca, very rare cases of thrombosis with low platelet levels have been observed.

“Most of these cases occurred within the first 14 days after vaccination, but some have been reported after this period.

“Some cases have life-threatening or fatal consequences.

“It is important to remember that the benefits of vaccination to provide protection against COVID-19 still outweigh the potential risks.”

Mark had to cut the time he worked to take care of Orson in half after Lucy’s death, which led to his financial hardship.

Leanne Online fundraising page We support childcare and other expenses and support Orson.

So far, we have raised over £ 9,000.

“We were overwhelmed by the reaction and the generosity of the people,” she said.

read more: Warning to those who have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca