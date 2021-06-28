After showing off her 11-year-old daughter’s keto lunch box, mom hits with repulsion





The 11-year-old lunch box has been controversial after sharing what the mother put inside. Woman known for Ticktaku She shared a video of Ketomir giving her daughter lunch under the username @houseofketo. Keto diet Is a low-carb, high-fat diet that people try to burn fat more effectively. read more – ASOS shoppers found an embarrassing “Edinburgh mistake” and blushed fashion giants It is often advertised Weight loss Diet, and alleged to offer health There are advantages, but there are disagreements about its safety. In clipMom, who has been watched more than 7 million times, can see the lettuce shredded and wrapped chicken Put cheddar cheese, berries, watermelon and boiled eggs in the lunch box. She said in the video: “My 11 year old Keto and this is what I made for her for lunch. “The whole family, my 5-year-old puppy, and my husband are eating like this.” As reported by mirror, The clip has split the app’s users since it was posted. Many viewers praised lunch, but others commented that it was “strange” for her preteen to have such a meal. One said: “Never.” Another comment: “Why is your 11 year old on a diet? It’s weird.” “How … the dog … keto?” Asked someone else. A woman who claims to be a registered dietitian says, “I need carbs. I need good things. I know how to divide them. Keto is no. Don’t keto.



But, as one said, others were in a hurry to protect their mother. "This food looks healthy, doesn't sound like strict ketogenic diets like strawberries and watermelons, and is generally not allowed," another person wrote, but in a dog on a ketogenic diet. I crossed the line. "But dogs? No!" They shouted. While the third person said, "Don't you know why people are angry because your child eats this way? It looks good and nutritious to me." In another video, Abbey tackled the criticism. "What's wrong if your child isn't on a diet?" She started. "Your child needs to be on a diet. A diet is just food and drink that you constantly consume and is a habitual nutrition. "Diet is not synonymous with weight loss, diet is not even synonymous with restriction. "Now, many of us are on a diet for the rest of our lives. Just because we are on a diet does not mean we lose weight."

