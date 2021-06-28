LA County reports 239 new cases of coronavirus





Los Angeles, CA — Los Angeles County reported 239 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths on Sunday, but the number of cases and deaths may reflect a delay in reporting over the weekend. There is.

According to the Los Angeles County Public Health Service, Sunday figures have resulted in a total of 1,249,304 cases and 24,477 deaths in the county since the pandemic began. As of Sunday, 238 people were admitted to the county for COVID-19, up from 231 on Saturday, according to state statistics. The number of COVID patients in the intensive care unit was 52, down from 55 the day before.

Even after being vaccinated for the past few days, the daily number of new cases has reached levels not seen in about six weeks, as health officials have continued to encourage people to be tested if they develop symptoms of the virus. Did. Public health director Barbara Ferrer said last week that the average daily infection, hospitalization, and test positive rates in the county are increasing, albeit slightly, but there are immediate concerns about the surge in cases. Not sensitive enough to cause.

However, she has been vaccinated with a slight increase, with the continued spread of infectious “delta” variants of the virus blamed for infectious diseases prevailing in India and parts of the United Kingdom. He said it should be a warning to those who take other precautions without it. As a mask wear and social distance. According to the California Public Health Service, delta variants now account for 14.5% of state coronavirus cases analyzed in June, up from 4.7% in May.

Feller reiterates that COVID-19 is a pandemic for unvaccinated people. Black residents have seen an imbalanced proportion of recent cases, with increasing hospitalizations reflecting low vaccination rates. “Now we have resumed and most of the settings have lifted the safety changes, so we need to keep increasing vaccinations,” Feller said on Friday. “Although COVID-19 deaths have dropped dramatically in LA County, almost 100% of unvaccinated adults continue to die. 99% of individuals admitted to COVID-19 in LA County since January. Is unvaccinated.

“Masking and distance will continue to be an effective means of reducing infections, but the most powerful tool we have to control cases and protect ourselves and others is COVID- 19 vaccines, “she said. Feller emphasizes the level of protection provided by the COVID vaccine, and between December 7 and June 7, 99.6% of all new COVID infections in the county relate to unvaccinated people. We have released statistics showing that we are doing it. Of those hospitalized for the virus during that period, 98.7% were unvaccinated. And of those who died, 99.8% were unvaccinated. As of June 20, the county had been vaccinated more than 10.2 million times, 67% of residents 16 years and older had at least one vaccination, and 58% were fully vaccinated. I am. The county continues to provide incentives for people to be vaccinated. Until Thursday, people over the age of 18 who have been vaccinated at a site operated by the county, Los Angeles City, or St. John’s Well Child and Family Center will have the chance to win one of Six Flags’ two-season ticket packages. .. Ticket packs for the Los Angeles Zoo, Natural History Museum, La Brea Tar Pit, and California Science Center. The contest is open to anyone who comes to one of the participating sites for the first dose of the vaccine, or who receives a second dose and brings a patient with the first dose. — City News Service

