Researchers develop the world’s first weight loss device

Researchers at the University of Otago and the United Kingdom have developed the world’s first weight loss device to help combat the global obesity epidemic.

DentalSlim Diet Control is an intraoral device worn by dental professionals on the upper and lower teeth of the back. It uses a magnetic device with a uniquely manufactured locking bolt. This allows the wearer to open his mouth only about 2 mm and is restricted to liquid food, but allows freedom of speech and does not restrict breathing.

Participants in the Dunedin-based trial lost an average of 6.36 kg in two weeks and were motivated to continue their weight loss journey.

Professor Paul Brunton.

Professor Paul Brunton, vice president of health sciences at the University of Otago, said the device would be an effective, safe and affordable tool for people fighting obesity. It is installed by the dentist and can be released by the user in an emergency and can be repeatedly installed and removed.

“Compliance is the main barrier to successful weight loss. This allows us to establish new habits and adhere to a low-calorie diet for a period of time, which really starts the process,” says Professor Brunton. I will.

“This is a non-invasive, reversible, economical and attractive alternative to surgical procedures.

“In fact, there is no negative impact on this device.”

Recent studies show that 1.9 billion adults worldwide are overweight, 650 million are obese, and overweight or obese kills about 2.8 million people annually. became. It is estimated that approximately 57% of the world’s adult population will be overweight or obese by 2030.

“In addition, there can be psychological symptoms such as embarrassment, depression, and loss of self-esteem, and obese people can suffer from eating disorders along with stigma and discrimination,” says Professor Brunton.

This tool may be especially useful for people who need to lose weight before undergoing surgery or for diabetics who may begin remission when they lose weight.

Although weight loss surgery plays a major role in the management of morbid obesity, we cannot rely on the management of this “pandemic”. It costs about $ 24,000 and the patient “lives the consequences for a lifetime, which can be very unpleasant.”

In the 1980s, surgical wiring of people’s jaws became common, but at risk. Vomiting poses a risk of choking, and after 9-12 months the patient develops periodontal disease. In some cases, there were ongoing problems with restricted jaw movement, and some developed an acute mental state.

“There is a need for alternative strategies that may eliminate surgery or lose weight before surgery to make surgery easier and safer.

“The beauty of it is that the patient can put on the device and remove the magnet after a few weeks. Then, after a period of less dietary restrictions, he can return to treatment,” he said. say.

“This enables a step-by-step weight loss approach, backed by the advice of a dietitian, to achieve long-term weight loss goals.”

Patients were provided with a tool to open the device in an emergency, but none of the study participants needed to use it. They all explained that the device was acceptable, but then the design was improved and the device was made smaller to improve functional comfort and aesthetics.

“Overall, people felt better about themselves, were more confident, and focused on their weight loss journey,” says Professor Brunton.

“It’s a difficult yard. Patients who really want to do this have to be committed. But for those who are really struggling, and when they try to face it, it’s millions of people around the world. This is , A way to bring them back to their normal lifestyle diet by actually pumping the process.

“This can actually help a lot of people.”

The research team consisted of Professor Brunton of the University of Otago, Dr. Zitendra Ratnayake, Dr. Peter May, Dr. Artie Vera Sammy, Dr. Jonathan Bodansky of Leeds, and Dr. Richard Hall of Leeds’ RMH consultant. This paper was published in the British Dental Journal.