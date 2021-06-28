Piers Morgan shares a tweet from his anti-vax father who refused a jab that died of a virus.

Piers Morgan Use social media to reach out to people Coronavirus Vaccination using a tragic incident to substantiate his claim.
The 56-year-old TV personality twitter He is reportedly dead now to share the story of his father, who appeared to have refused to be vaccinated.
Morgan’s post captures four tweets sent by user @gridirondawg. Probably from the United States and only known as Brent H. So he shares his views on the development of vaccination.
Piers Morgan, 56, used Twitter to share the “tragedy” of those who didn’t receive the jab.
In one tweet, he wrote: “I have never been vaccinated against the flu and I have not been vaccinated against COVID!”
In another example, he states: “Zinc and Vitamin D Regiment> Moderna and Pfizer.”
In response to another user, he wrote:
A quick glance at his profile shows the latest updates for June 24th. This seems to have been posted by his daughter.
The tweet says: ‘This is Brent’s daughter … Dad died of COVID. He had no underlying condition and was in his early fifties.
“I know he’s saying it differently, but save your family from this pain. Go shoot.”
Then she shares a link to an online platform where people can find the nearest vaccination center.
Morgan added the following caption to the image: Get the jab. “
Screenshots were shared on Twitter via Morgan’s account
Morgan, who currently receives both coronavirus jabs, speaks frankly about encouraging people to get vaccinated.
He also called on the government not to extend the blockade beyond “Freedom Day” on July 19, arguing that vaccinated people should regain their freedom.
Corona Vaccines and Blood Clots: What You Need to Know
The CDC and FDA recommended suspending the deployment of the J & J vaccine in April after multiple reports of rare but serious blood clots.
Nine people between the ages of 18 and 59 developed cerebral sinus thrombosis (CVST) by April 13.
CVST is a rare type of blood clot that blocks blood from the sinus channels of the brain, which can cause bleeding.
One of the nine patients has died and two are in critical condition.
By that time, more than 7 million people had been vaccinated, which means that only 0.00012% had CVST.
This is less than 5 (0.0005%) of the 1 million people who develop this condition in the general population.
The suspension was lifted on April 23, after the CDC determined that the risk was very low.
Yesterday, statistics show that daily Covid cases in the UK surged by nearly 80% in a week.
However, the number of hospitalizations is less than 250 per day, and we expect the outbreak to slow down.
An additional 18,270 people tested positive on Saturday, recording a 77% increase in 10,321 cases recorded last weekend. It also recorded the highest daily rise since February 5th.
However, as a sign that the vaccine is working to reduce hospitalizations, only 227 were hospitalized on Saturday, bringing the total number of Covid-19 patients in the hospital to 1,505.
Increasing evidence of vaccine efficacy has led leading scientists and ministers to be confident that England’s Freedom Day will proceed as planned on July 19.
Restrictions in Scotland will also be reviewed that day.
However, Downing Street refuses to succumb to pressure on the Tories backbench and refuses to proceed with the final unlock on July 5.
As another promising sign for the UK’s July 19 Freedom Day to advance, earlier this week SAGE measures the rate of spread of the virus, with a reproductive rate “R” still between 1.2 and 1.4 in the UK. I estimated.
It hasn’t moved for three weeks, and there is increasing evidence that the country’s outbreaks are slowing.
Six of the first variants found in Peru (the Lambda subspecies) have been identified in the United Kingdom, but health officials are not worried at this stage due to the small number of cases here and around the world.
According to UK Public Health Services figures, 111,157 cases of delta mutations have been identified in the UK, up 46% from the previous week.
This means that approximately 95% of confirmed coronavirus cases across the UK are delta mutants, which are more infectious and may be at higher risk of hospitalization than the previously predominant Kent strain. To do.
People who have been vaccinated twice are warned to be careful.
Professor Adam Finn, a member of the Joint Vaccination and Immunization Commission, told Sky News: The infection is happening. “
He also said that some booster jabs are likely to be needed in the fall.
“It may be necessary to use booster doses to avoid the risk of a winter surge, especially for those who have been vaccinated for the longest time and are at the highest risk of becoming serious. I think. When they get infected, they get sick.
“So I don’t think this is certain yet, but I think it’s likely that at least some boosting will be needed this winter.”