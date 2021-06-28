Covid-19: Coronavirus-related threats to children in India

Related topics

image copyrightGetty Imagesimage caption Children are thought to account for only 1-2% of all cases of coronavirus infection.

This month, four children were admitted separately to a hospital in Maharashtra, central India, with symptoms of shortness of breath and low blood pressure.

Their mother was infected with Covid-19 over a month ago. The children had no symptoms of the disease. However, at Sevagram’s 1,000-bed Custarva Hospital, young patients were found to have antibodies to Covid-19, indicating a past infection.

Currently, they are fighting a rare, inflammatory and potentially life-threatening condition called Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C). This condition usually develops 4 to 6 weeks after a child or teenager recovers from Covid-19.

At Custarva Hospital, two of the sick children have recovered and the other two are receiving intensive care. “I’m worried about this condition. We just don’t know how serious this problem is. I’m worried that there isn’t yet data on the burden of this disease in India,” said Dr. SP Calantri, hospital medical supervisor. Says. Said.

As the second deadly wave of coronavirus diminishes, pediatricians throughout India are reporting more cases of this rare but serious condition. It is not clear how many children have been affected so far, as doctors are still reporting cases. To date, the United States has reported more than 4,000 cases and 36 deaths.

At Gangalam Hospital in Delhi, Dr. Dhiren Gupta, Department of Intensive Care Pediatrics, has seen more than 75 patients between the ages of 4 and 15 since the second wave began in March. His hospital has opened an 18-bed MIS-C ward. He believes there were more than 500 such incidents in and around the capital.

image copyright Gangaram Hospital image caption A hospital in Delhi has opened a ward for children suffering from this condition.

Dr. Aarti Kinikar, a pediatrician working at a government medical college and hospital, about 1,500 km (932 miles) away in the western city of Pune, has seen 30 such cases since April. It was. Thirteen of the sick children between the ages of 4 and 12 are still in the hospital. Most of them suffer from myocarditis, a disease characterized by inflammation of the heart muscle. “There are too many after the second wave,” said Dr. Kinical.

In Solapur, a small town in Maharashtra, fellow pediatrician Dr. Dayanando Nakata has treated up to 20 patients (mainly 10 to 15 years old) in the past month. Last week, the Maharashtra government made MIS-C a “notifiable illness” and required it to be reported to authorities by law.

According to doctors, this condition is the result of an extreme immune response to the virus, which can cause inflammation of important organs.

Symptoms often mimic other illnesses at first: high fever and persistent fever, rash, red eyes, lymph node inflammation, stomach pain, hypotension, body pain, drowsiness.

Some symptoms resemble Kawasaki disease. Kawasaki disease is a rare disease that mainly affects children under the age of five. “This syndrome actually ranges from mild Kawasaki-like disease to multiple organ failure,” said Dr. Jhuma Sankar, an associate professor of pediatrics at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi. I am.

According to doctors, a surge in inflammation can have terrifying consequences such as septic shock and respiratory failure, affecting multiple organs such as the heart, kidneys, and liver. Children suffering from this condition also show neurological symptoms, a study in the United States found.

image copyright Gangaram Hospital imagecaption Data on the total number of patients with medical conditions in India are scarce

Dr. Gupta told me that the majority of sick children in his hospital need critical care. One-third needed ventilator support for up to a week. According to experts, steroids, antibiotics, immunoglobulins, or IVIG injections are made from donor blood and contain millions of healthy antibodies. Oxygen support can help children recover.

Worriedly, he said, 90% of the children treated at Dr. Gupta’s hospital were asymptomatically infected with Covid-19. He said the children became ill with inflammatory syndrome two to six weeks after recovery.

“My only concern is that these children should not crash and land in an extreme emergency. Parents take care of the children who have recovered from Covid and symptomatize the pediatrician. Need to develop, “Dr. Gupta said.

“I’m also worried if there are enough resources and facilities to treat these young patients in the event of a surge in cases.”

image copyrightGetty Imagesimage caption Cases reported despite weakening second wave of virus in India

The inflammatory condition remains rare and the mortality rate appears to be low if treated in time. Suffering from this condition, only one of the 23 patients in four Mumbai hospitals examined as part of the study died. The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health in the United Kingdom said the condition is called pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome or PIMS, but deaths are not yet available, but deaths are “very rare.” It was.

For example, in Pune, pediatricians create instructional leaflets for parents and provide online training to healthcare professionals and caregivers to treat sick children at home.

It is the cause of this condition that is not yet completely clear. Is it related to antibody accumulation after Covid infection? Or does this syndrome develop spontaneously after infection? Why are so few children affected?

“It’s still a bit of a mystery,” said Dr. Vanick.

When to ask for help

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that parents should receive emergency treatment immediately if their child presents with any of these warning signs or other relevant signs.

• Dyspnea

• Persistent chest pain and pressure

• New confusion

• Difficult to get up or difficult to get up

• Light, gray, or blue skin, lips, or nail bed, depending on skin color

• Severe abdominal pain

(Source: US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

