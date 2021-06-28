Genetically modified rice used in edible and easy-to-store cholera vaccine





Japanese researchers have developed a new type of cholera vaccine by genetically modifying rice to carry a non-toxic cholera antigen. Vaccines do not need to be refrigerated, rice is ground into powder and mixed with water for consumption. The new vaccine first included genetically engineering short-grain rice to produce cholera toxin subunit B (CTB). This part of cholera toxin, which is often used in cholera vaccines because it is non-toxic, can induce strong immunity to the symptoms of cholera infection. A vaccine called MucoRice-CTB simply grinds processed rice and mixes the powder into a liquid. Because rice stores proteins in small membranes called protein bodies, cholera antigens are naturally protected from digestive enzymes that usually destroy other orally administered vaccines. “Rice proteins act like natural capsules to deliver antigens to the intestinal immune system,” explains Hiroshi Kiyono, a researcher working on the project. New research published in the journal Lancet microorganisms It details the results of the first Phase 1 human trial testing MucoRice-CTB. The dose-response safety study enrolled four groups of 10 volunteers. With the exception of placebo controls, each group received different doses of vaccine. Each volunteer received four doses over an eight-week period. The study reported that there were no significant side effects caused by the new vaccine and that the cohort showed a positive dose-dependent immune response that showed the greatest response at the highest dose. About one-third of all vaccinated cohorts showed a minimal immune response. According to Kiyono, the research team hypothesized that the composition of individual gut flora might affect the effectiveness of the vaccine. “When I looked at these data on 11 hyporesponsive and non-responsive individuals, I suspected that the gut microbiota might influence the outcome of the immune response,” says Seino. Vaccines are inexpensive, easy to manufacture, and simply mix with water. Hiroshi Kiyono Studying the microbial flora of volunteers did not reveal specific bacterial species common to vaccine non-responders. The only factor that researchers could use to distinguish the effectiveness of vaccines was overall microbial diversity. “Simply put, high responders had a more diverse microflora, and in the low responder group, the diversity was much narrower,” says Seino. “It’s all speculation at this point, but the greater the diversity of the microbial flora, the better the situation of a strong immune response to oral vaccines may arise.” Kiyono points out that this small phase I trial only hired young, healthy Japanese men. Similar Phase I trials are currently planned to examine safety and efficacy in other ethnic groups. How the gut microbiota affects its effectiveness when introducing this vaccine into the real world, especially in low-income areas where cholera is endemic, as differences in microbial flora can be noticeable. It is important to understand. Although there are other oral cholera vaccines available, MucoRice-CTB is the only vaccine that does not require refrigeration. Eliminating refrigeration from the supply line will greatly facilitate distribution in remote countries. In addition, MucoRice-CTB is inexpensive to manufacture, making it a promising new and promising tool for combating diseases that kill more than 100,000 people each year. New research published in journal Lancet microorganisms.. Source: University of Tokyo

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos