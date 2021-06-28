Ministry of Health, infectious disease experts call for unilateral claims by doctors that Covid needs to be stopped-19 jabs for boys, Singapore news and top stories

Singapore-Covid-19 Vaccination Expert Committee and Senior Infectious Diseases Expert at the National Center for Infectious Diseases make unilateral claims by a group of doctors behind an open letter insisting on the discontinuation of vaccination of young people in Singapore I called.

In a revised statement issued Monday (June 28), the Ministry of Health (MOH), which oversees the Covid-19 vaccination expert committee, said news coverage of child deaths in the United States was due to heart failure. I said I didn’t say it. Alleged in an open letter. “The issue is still under investigation by US authorities,” said MOH, who did not point out the error in a statement on Sunday.

In his Facebook post on Monday (June 28), David Lye, an associate professor at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, said the doctor behind the open letter was “misleading” and “misleading the general public.” I called.

An open letter posted to the facebook by doctor Dr. Ko Kwang Po on Saturday was addressed to Professor Benjamin On, chairman of the Expert Committee. It happened after a 13-year-old American boy died a few days after receiving a second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in the United States.

It called for a suspension of immunization in Singapore until the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other organizations produced more robust and compelling data on the incident.

The letter was signed by Dr. Ko. Dr. Won Wimin, a cardiologist and cardiologist at WM Wong Cardiac Clinic at Glen Eagles Hospital. AM Chia; Dr. LW Pin; and Dr. IW Yang. It is said to have been written “on behalf of many involved pediatricians, primary care physicians, specialists, surgeons and GPs”.

In response to the letter on Monday (June 28), the Ministry of Health stated that the author of the letter had submitted a one-sided report on the submission to the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization and Implementation (ACIP). Specifically, he did not mention that there are available data showing that “patients generally recover from symptoms and are successful.”

The letter’s author also did not say that subsequent discussions at the same meeting continued to support adolescent vaccination because the benefits outweighed the risks, MOH said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, about 380 deaths have been reported in the 12 to 17 age group of the 4 million children infected with Covid-19 in the United States. In addition, adolescent Covid-19 can cause pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) and other long-term disabilities.

“In the face of the more contagious Delta mutations associated with more severe Covid, it is imperative to protect children from severe Covid-19 and its complications,” says MOH.

“This should mean a complete vaccination with two doses, as studies have shown that a single dose of Covid-19 vaccine provides 33% protection against delta mutants. is.”

In agreement, Professor Lye said: “Children with Covid-19, unlike adults, have few effective treatments. Vaccination is the main preventative measure.”

He cited Israel as an example. Initially, we did not recommend vaccination of children, but after the school experienced an outbreak associated with the delta mutation, we are now rushing to do so.

Citing a study published in the medical journal BMJ, doctors behind the open letter pointed out what would happen if a variant of Delta “attacked children in an outbreak and overwhelmed the hospital.” Said he didn’t.

The peer-reviewed study provided an analysis of 129 studies from 31 countries, including more than 10,000 children. Of these, 22.9% were in the intensive care unit and 3.6% died.

Professor Lai pointed out that the three doctors were involved in the “notorious letter by a group of 12” and added that it was “the same small group of doctors” that “misleading and misleading the public” again. It was.

He mentioned a previous letter issued by 12 doctors asking children to receive traditional Covid vaccines, such as the Synovac vaccine, instead of the Pfizer and Modana mRNA vaccines. They argued that it was unclear what side effects would surface 10 to 20 years after these vaccines.

Professor Lai also said that the doctors who signed the open letter did not represent the majority of doctors and should share the true motivation to repeatedly call for the termination of mRNA vaccination.

He said the group of doctors did not give the big picture and omitted some important points, such as the risk and benefit conclusions presented by the CDC.

Although it is important to continuously monitor the long-term outcome of myocarditis (heart inflammation) after mRNA vaccination, it was concluded that the benefits of vaccination in adolescents and young adults still outweigh the risks.

The Covid-19 Vaccine Expert Committee reiterated on Sunday that the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis (inflammation of the inner layer of the heart) associated with the mRNA vaccine is low.

Four of the six cases of myocarditis and pericarditis in the vaccinated people involved men between the ages of 18 and 30...All four reported symptoms of heart inflammation He recovered within a few days of the second vaccination.

As a result, authorities, including the US Food and Drug Administration and the CDC, as well as Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority and the Ministry of Health, highlighted the slightest risks, explained the benefits of the risks, and advised on countermeasures.

This includes refraining from strenuous exercise one week after the second dose and seeing a doctor if you feel unwell, says Professor Lye.