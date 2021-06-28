Singapore continues to provide mRNA vaccines to young men: Expert Committee

Singapore has reached a milestone shortly after the Task Force announced that two-thirds of its population is expected to be vaccinated with both by National Foundation Day on August 9. (Representative image)

According to media reports, the Singapore government’s expert committee on COVID-19 vaccination continued to outweigh the risks of being vaccinated with the mRNA coronavirus vaccine in response to a public letter from a group of doctors. Said that there is.

Earlier this month, the Commission emphasized that a second dose of the mRNA vaccine may be associated with a small risk of myocarditis and pericarditis in young men, Channel News Asia reported Monday.

Myocarditis and pericarditis are inflammatory conditions that affect the heart muscle and the outer layers of the heart, respectively. “Our post-review assessment is that the benefits of receiving the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine continue to outweigh the risks of vaccination,” the Commission said. “The data on myocarditis and pericarditis have not changed since then, and the expert committee’s assessment remains the same.”

The Commission’s comment on Sunday stems from a group of doctors, including a cardiovascular specialist, requesting the discontinuation of COVID-19 vaccination of young people in Singapore following a report from the U.S. Disease Center A Control and Prevention study of the death of a 13-year-old boy after the second mRNA vaccination, in response to a public letter distributed in.

The response also highlighted a recent international report on the association between myocarditis and a second dose of mRNA vaccine in young men. Singapore uses Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines in its national vaccination program. Both of these are mRNA-based vaccines. “A 13-year-old man in the United States died of heart failure, according to a social media post, but the cause of death has not been disclosed and the case is currently under investigation by US authorities,” the commission said.

According to US data, cases of myocarditis after mRNA vaccination are rare, and almost all such cases are resolved with minimal medical intervention. “The American Medical Association, including the American Pediatric College and the American Heart Association, continues to strongly encourage everyone over the age of 12 to be vaccinated,” the news channel quoted the Commission. The Commission added that it would continue to recommend the use of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine for young men.

The Committee of Experts said that vaccinated people, especially adolescents and young men, continue to recommend avoiding strenuous physical activity for a week after the second dose. You should also see a doctor immediately if you experience chest pain, shortness of breath, or abnormal heartbeat. The Commission said it would continue to monitor the data and consider its recommendations as needed.

Without more scientific data to support the exact parameters to ease the COVID-19 restriction, Singapore’s vaccination milestones are the risk of infection and the social and economic consequences of long-term shutdowns. Experts said today’s newspapers cite infectious diseases as they need to be balanced.

The government’s task force, which leads the pandemic response, said on June 18 in Singapore and on the border based on two milestones, one when 50% of the population was fully vaccinated and the other when 75% received the jab. Both said they would gradually relax the restrictions. However, last Thursday, authorities moved the target to two-thirds of the population, as authorities succeeded in accelerating the supply of vaccines.

Singapore will reach a milestone as soon as the Task Force announces that two-thirds of its population is expected to be vaccinated with both by National Foundation Day on August 9. However, one expert suggested that a “magic number” should be set. Higher, at 80 percent.

Dr. Leon Hoenam, an infectious disease specialist at the Mount Elizabeth Novena Specialist Center, is calling for a “more cautious” stance because he fears that premature opening could stress the healthcare system.

The delta variant of the coronavirus that originated in India was at least 60% more contagious, saying “everything crashes very quickly when the healthcare system is overloaded.” He also said that while various scientists sought 70-90% herd immunity before opening, Singapore has a relatively small number of community cases, so its population is primarily for prevention. He pointed out that he was dependent on the vaccine. I don’t think Singapore is ready (as of two-thirds). The number of cases and the speed of the epidemic may overwhelm our country, “added Dr. Leong. When you think about it, it is our imagination to think that humans control viruses. As of Sunday, Singapore reported a total of 62,544 COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths in a population of 5.7 million.