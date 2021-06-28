DentalSlim Diet Control: A weight loss device developed in Dunedin locks your mouth almost closed

Professor Paul Brunton, Vice President of Health Sciences, University of Otago, has a weight loss device.Photo / Attachment

Dunedin researchers have developed a weight loss device that uses magnets to keep people from opening their mouths enough to eat solids.

Researchers at the University of Otago and the United Kingdom have developed the world’s first weight loss device. It uses magnets to lock the mouth almost closed, helping to combat the global obesity epidemic.

DentalSlim Diet Control is an intraoral device worn by dental professionals on the upper and lower teeth of the back. I used a magnetic device with a uniquely manufactured locking bolt.

This device uses the power of a magnet.Photo / Attachment

The wearer was only able to open his mouth about 2 mm and was restricted to liquid food, but he was free to speak and was not restricted to breathing.

Participants in the Dunedin-based trial lost an average of 6.36 kg in two weeks and were motivated to continue their weight loss journey.

Professor Paul Brunton, vice president of health sciences at the University of Otago, said the device would be an effective, safe and affordable tool for people fighting obesity.

It is installed by the dentist and can be released by the user in an emergency, repeatedly installed and removed.

“People’s main barrier to successful weight loss is compliance, which helps them establish new habits and allows them to adhere to a low-calorie diet for a period of time.

“It really starts the process.

“This is a non-invasive, reversible, economical and attractive alternative to surgical procedures.

“Actually, there is no negative impact on this device,” said Professor Brunton.

A recent study found that 1.9 billion adults worldwide are overweight and 650 million are obese.

Overweight or obese kills about 2.8 million people annually. It is estimated that approximately 57% of the world’s adult population will be overweight or obese by 2030.

“In addition, there may be psychological symptoms such as embarrassment, depression, and loss of self-esteem, and obese people can suffer from eating disorders along with stigma and discrimination.”

This tool may be especially useful for people who need to lose weight before undergoing surgery or for diabetics who may begin remission when they lose weight.

Weight loss surgery played a major role in the management of morbid obesity, but was unreliable in managing the “pandemic.”

This device prevents users from eating solid foods by locking their mouths almost closed.Photo / Attachment

It costs about $ 24,000 and the patient “lives the result for a lifetime and it can be very unpleasant.”

In the 1980s, surgical wiring of people’s jaws became common, but at risk. Vomiting poses a risk of choking, and after 9-12 months the patient develops periodontal disease. In some cases, there were ongoing problems with restricted jaw movement, and some developed an acute mental state.

“There is a need for alternative strategies that may eliminate surgery or lose weight before surgery to make surgery easier and safer.

“The beauty of it is that once the patient puts on the device, the magnet can be removed after a few weeks. After that, you can spend a period of less dietary restrictions before returning to treatment.

“This enables a step-by-step weight loss approach, backed by the advice of a dietitian, to achieve long-term weight loss goals.”

All patients given the device said it was acceptable, since then the design has been improved, making it smaller to improve functional comfort and aesthetics.

“Overall, people felt better about themselves, were more confident, and devoted themselves to their weight loss journey.

“It’s hard. Patients who really want to do this have to commit. But for those who are really struggling-and when they try to face it, it’s millions of people around the world-this is Eating habits by actually pumping the process is a way to bring them back to their normal lifestyle.

“This can actually help a lot of people.”

The research team consisted of Professor Brunton of the University of Otago, Dr. Zitendra Ratnayake, Dr. Peter May, Dr. Artie Vera Sammy, Dr. Jonathan Bodansky of Leeds, and Dr. Richard Hall of Leeds’ RMH consultant. This paper was published in the British Dental Journal.