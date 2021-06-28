Indian-American-led NIH research suggests that scientists may need to rethink research on genes that control aging | Global Indian





New York – A study led by an Indian-American researcher at the National Institutes of Health found that only 30% of human genes, a traditional feature of aging, may be directly involved in the process of aging. Found. This study suggests that scientists may need to rethink the genes that actually control aging. To understand this, researchers gave fruit flies antibiotics and monitored the lifelong activity of hundreds of genes that scientists traditionally thought to control aging. Surprisingly, antibiotics not only extended the lifespan of flies, but also dramatically altered the activity of many of these genes. Their results suggest that traditionally only about 30% of genes associated with aging set the animal’s internal clock, and the rest reflect the body’s response to bacteria. “For decades, scientists have developed a hit list of common aging genes, which are thought to control the aging process throughout the animal world, from worms to mice to humans. “We do,” said Edward Ziniger of the National Institutes of Health at NIH. And stroke. “I was shocked to learn that only about 30% of these genes could be directly involved in the aging process. These results have led medical researchers to underpin some age-related disorders. I hope it helps you better understand a force, “he added. The findings are published in the journal iScience. For this study, the team used antibiotics to raise newborn male flies, a type of Drosophila, to prevent bacterial growth. At first, they thought that antibiotics had little or no effect. But when they saw the results, they saw something interesting. Antibiotics extended the lifespan of flies by about 6 days. This is from 57 days for control flies to 63 days for treated flies. “This is a huge leap in the age of flies. In humans, it’s about 20 years of life,” said Arvind Kumar Shukla, a postdoctoral researcher at Varsity. “We were completely surprised and wondered why these flies took so long to die,” Shukra added. Shukla and his team sought clues to the flies’ genes. They used advanced genetic technology to monitor genetic activity in the heads of flies aged 10, 30, and 45 days. “At first we had a hard time believing in the results. Many of these genes are a classic feature of aging, but our results still show that their activity is a function of the presence of bacteria rather than the aging process. I suggested that, “Shukla said.

