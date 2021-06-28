Antacids May Improve Glycemic Control in Diabetics: Studies

Blood sugar level (representative photo)Pinterest

According to a new study, antacids improved glycemic control in diabetics, but did not reduce the risk of diabetes in the general population.

Type 2 diabetes is a global public health concern affecting nearly 10% of people worldwide. Doctors may prescribe diet and lifestyle changes, diabetics, or insulin to help diabetics better manage their blood sugar levels, but recent data show another that improves blood sugar levels. As a method, it shows that it is common to over-the-counter antacids.

“Our study shows that prescribing antacids as an add-on to standard care is superior to standard treatments in lowering hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) levels and fasting blood glucose in diabetics. “I showed that,” said Carol Chiunhui Penn, a research author at the university. Of the Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.

“For people without diabetes, taking antacids did not significantly change their risk of developing the disease,” added Huei-Kai Huang of Hualien Jisai Hospital in Hualien, Taiwan.

In this study, published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, the team conducted a meta-analysis of the effects of proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) (commonly used antacid types) on blood glucose levels in diabetics. .. And whether these drugs can prevent the new onset of diabetes in the general population.

The analysis included 7 studies on glycemic control (342 participants) and 5 studies on the risk of developing diabetes (244,439 participants). Based on the results of seven clinical trials, the researchers found that antacids can reduce HbA1c levels in diabetics by 0.36% and fasting blood glucose by 10 mg / dl.

For those who don’t DiabetesThe results of five studies showed that antacids were ineffective in reducing the risk of developing diabetes.

“People with diabetes should be aware that these commonly used antacids may improve glycemic control. Providers should be aware of this hypoglycemic effect when prescribing them. Can be considered. medicine To the patient. ” Kashif Munir, an associate professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore.