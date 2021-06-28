Superspreading Party in West Hoxton, New South Wales Becomes Case Study of Coronavirus Vaccine Efficacy





The Sydney House Party, which acted as a coronavirus superspreader event, was also a case study of vaccine efficacy.

The majority of people who joined the West Hoxton Party were infected with the virus, but those who appeared unharmed were vaccinated, according to the New South Wales Minister of Health. “Of the more than 30 people who attended the party, 24 can now report that they are positive for Covid-19,” Brad Hazard told reporters Monday. “And one of those 24 was unvaccinated, and the six fully vaccinated health workers who attended the party were not one of them. You can also advise that you are infected with (coronavirus). “We can also report that the party had one elderly caregiver who took the first dose, and the elderly caregiver was not infected at the party.” Mr Hazard warned that the fallout from the party was “deployment”, but the results so far have shown how effective the vaccine was. “If you’re vaccinated, you’re much more likely not to be infected with Covid-19,” says Hazzard. “So for those who are still there that vaccination is not important, they can find excuses for not being vaccinated, they can make themselves children … a short message : Get vaccinated. “ The birthday party in the western suburbs of Sydney took place three days after the first community incident was reported, on June 19, before the outbreak urged restrictions on the rally. Some of the party attendees were unknowingly infected with the delta strain of coronavirus in the eastern suburbs. Participants who test positive include a 2-year-old child. It also includes adults who traveled to Victoria before the test tested positive. Party game newsletter Get your political briefing from Samantha Maiden, Political Editor at news.com.au. sign up On Monday, two party-related infections were added, bringing the total to 31. This includes 24 people who got the virus at the party and others who subsequently infected the party participants. Studies in the United Kingdom, where vaccination efforts are far more advanced than in Australia, show that both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are very effective in preventing serious diseases caused by the coronavirus. Health officials analyzed more than 14,000 cases of delta infection and found that Pfizer products were 96% effective for hospitalization in people who received two doses and AstraZeneca version was 92% effective. did. Another study in the United States shows that vaccines can limit coronavirus infection, but cannot completely eliminate the risk.

