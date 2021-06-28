FDA warns Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines against rare heart inflammation





The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has updated the fact sheet for Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines to warn people about the risk of heart inflammation. by caveat A report of adverse events after vaccination, especially after the second dose, published on Friday suggests an increased risk of myocarditis and pericarditis. The FDA said the updated warning would come after a meeting of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Immunization Implementation Advisory Board on Wednesday, including a detailed review of information and discussion. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Heart valve replacement Rare heart inflammation is not surprising It’s not surprising that the sheet shows such a warning. Forbes The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Immunization Implementation Advisory Committee (ACIP) said two days ago that immunization could be associated with rare cases of myocarditis and pericarditis in young people. Said that it was established. Another report by Forbes Among the approximately 150 million fully vaccinated people in the United States, the confirmed incidence of myocarditis or pericarditis claimed to be less than 300. Even if you believe in 1 in 300,000 in the photo that accompanies the next tweet, this is a better chance than being killed by a cow. The possibility of blood clots by inoculating the AZ vaccine in much the same way as a cow is killed.via@SunExcellent Q & A pic.twitter.com/W89e5gpUGC -Kate Ferguson (@ kateferguson4) April 8, 2021 Thankfully, pediatric cardiologist Dr. Matthew Oster said: ABC7 The patient quickly recovered from heart inflammation. Vaccines are based on research on the use of mRNA technology in both vaccines. Anyway, the FDA advises individuals to seek emergency medical assistance if they experience symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, flapping, fast beating, or heart pounding. Read again: COVID-19 alpha, beta variant is more infectious and has improved avoidance. Do you need to worry? What are pericarditis and myocarditis? Health officials in many countries are investigating common cases of myocarditis and pericarditis in young men after receiving the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Pericarditis is a condition in which the thin saccular tissue surrounding the heart is swollen or inflamed. Myocarditis, on the other hand, is swelling of the heart muscle. It affects your heart’s electrical system and its muscles. These two can lead to arrhythmias (abnormal heartbeats) as well as a decrease in the heart’s ability to pump blood. Both are typical side effects of drug use, and immunization is due to both.Pfizer and Moderna contacted for comment Reuters, But neither company has responded yet. Experts say there’s nothing to worry about warnings Currently, only Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 mRNA vaccines are subject to FDA warnings. This does not mean that these risks are limited to mRNA vaccines. Dr. Timothy Wong, MD, assistant professor of medicine at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) and director of the Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance Center at the UPMC Cardiovascular Research Institute, said: Forbes There is severe chest pain for several days before the symptoms disappear. According to Wong, even if you are a teenager, you cannot discourage the COVID-19 vaccine. Related article: COVID-19 Vaccination Effect: A rare neurological condition detected in some individuals after vaccination Check out more news and information about COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Science Times.

