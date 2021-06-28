Studies have confirmed that SARS-CoV-2 on the surface of hospitals is unlikely to be infectious.

A new study by researchers at the University of California, Davis confirms that SARS-CoV-2 contamination on the hospital surface is unlikely to be infectious.Research published in PLOS ONE, This is the first report on the recovery of near-complete SARS-CoV-2 genomic sequences directly from surface swabs.

“Our team first showed that the SARS-CoV-2 virus sequence could be identified from environmental swabs collected from the surface of the hospital,” said Angela Haczku, a respiratory immunologist and lead author of the study. Stated.

This study showed that by genome sequencing, SARS-CoV-2 can also be detected in samples that have been tested negative (undetectable) by commonly used PCR tests. The results also confirmed that SARS-CoV-2 RNA picked up from the surface contained a nearly intact genomic sequence but was not infectious. This finding supports the hypothesis that contaminated surfaces may not be the primary method for spreading COVID-19 disease.

David Coil, a project scientist at the University of California, Davis Genome Center and the lead author of the study, said: “SARS-CoV-2 was detected in samples tested negative by RT-PCR, suggesting that sequencing technology is superior in detecting viruses in environmental samples.”

According to Coil, the genomic sequencing performed on hospital surface swab samples is very important. Obtaining the correct viral genome sequence allows researchers to track the source of infection and understand how the infection progresses.

“Our data showed that the sequences determined for viral RNA from the surface were identical to those derived from patients admitted to the ICU at the time of sample collection. Identify viral genome sequences from environmental samples. Capability can be of high public health importance in monitoring outbreaks and the spread of new viral variants. “

Reissued by courtesy of the University of California, Davis.