Why Vitamin C is the Holy Grail of Skin Care

N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe Whether you’re a skin care enthusiast or just starting your journey towards creating your own beauty regime, you often remain wondering what’s right for you. You will have come across a variety of ingredients in skin care product labels.

The most versatile but tricky of them is Vitamin C. Most people get a significant amount of this vitamin from the foods, fruits and vegetables they eat. It’s a legendary supplement needed to keep our immune system robust and strengthen our body from illness. It has also played an important role in the fight against Covid-19. There are countless benefits inside, and vitamins have comparable, if not more, dermatological benefits.

PurePlay Skin Sciences Pvt Ltd. Arushi Thapar, Plum Senior Marketing Manager, details the new “in” natural additives. Benefits of C: Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that can neutralize free radicals, but what does that mean for your skin? Vitamin C is known to be a difficult ingredient to develop and use due to its fragility and photosensitivity. Research advances have shown that it is also known as the powerful L-ascorbic acid, or the most stable form of vitamin C, that can effectively reduce dark spots, protect against sunburn damage, and treat dull skin. ..

With aging, exposure to sunlight reduces collagen synthesis in the skin and causes it to wrinkle. Again, Vitamin C is the only antioxidant that has been shown to stimulate collagen synthesis and minimize fine lines, scars and wrinkles. Therefore, it is important to understand how to make such a powerful formulation with multiple benefits. Many skin care products on the market today delve deeper into skin care science and emphasize vitamin C derivatives, which are an important part for consumers to understand and select the right vitamin C serum.

Products containing appropriate concentrations, formulations, and mixtures of other ingredients, such as Japanese mandarin and kakadu plum, which enhance vitamin C performance, are important factors to consider before purchasing vitamin C serum. Why Plum Mandarin and Vitamin C Serum Should Be Your Holy Grail: Make sure Vitamin C Serum is checked in these boxes before purchasing or using. The use of vitamin C in serum-based formulations allows for greater absorption by the skin.

The concentration should be 10-20% and the sweet spot should be 15%. Beyond this, the effect will be ineffective and may damage the skin. Another important aspect to pay attention to is the pH value. Human skin tends to have a pH value between 4-5, so serum should have a similar value to be effective. Other factors to consider when adding vitamin C to the cosmetology shelf include packaging, color, and odor.

As mentioned earlier, Vitamin C is photosensitive. That is, its properties change when exposed to light. Therefore, it is important to pack the serum in dark or amber bottles. Avoid sunlight and store in a dry environment.

Pay attention to color and odor-ideally, every skin care product should be free of artificial colors and scents. A change to yellow, orange, or brown means that it has oxidized. Sour or foul odors mean that the product is not stable and should be discontinued. Once you have an ideal vitamin C-injected serum, you can mix it with your existing AM / PM regime. Basic as a base with sunscreen, but absolutely necessary for shiny skin.