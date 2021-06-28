Low vaccination rates cause Missouri COVID surges





June 28, 2021-As most of the United States moves out of the pandemic, cases of COVID-19 are increasing in Missouri, especially in areas where few people are vaccinated. The delta variant spreads at an alarming rate, and the hospital intensive care unit goes to unvaccinated young patients. Associated Press report. “If people elsewhere in the country look at us and say’no thanks’and are vaccinated, that’s good,” said Mercy Hospital Springfield, who saw the leap of COVID-19 patients. He told Field Chief Administrative Officer Eric Frederick, AP.

“We will be canaries,” he said. Missouri is currently leading the country with the highest new COVID-19 infection rates. To New York Times.. The increase in cases is most pronounced throughout the northern and southwestern agricultural areas of the state, including Springfield and Branson. At the same time, less than 40% of people are vaccinated in these counties. The number of cases is still below the winter surge, but the trajectory is steeper. Missouri health officials reported more than 900 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, jumping to the last seen in February. Go to Fox2 now.. The 7-day average exceeds 500 days for the first time since the beginning of May. In addition, more than 150 COVID-19 patients were admitted to two Springfield hospitals this week, compared to about 30 last month. Frederick told AP that the patients were young, about 60% under the age of 40. His hospital employs traveling nurses and respiratory therapists to help healthcare professionals face burnout. “I feel like I was a’healthcare hero’at this time last year. Everyone was celebrating, bringing food to the hospital, praying rallies, etc. Now everyone says,” The lake is It’s open. Let’s go, “he said. “We are still doing this here.” APs have reported that low vaccination rates could lead to spikes in other states. Crossing the southern border of Missouri, the Arkansas region also has low vaccination rates, reporting the largest surge in cases this week than in the last three months.

