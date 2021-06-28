What exactly is a long covid, and how do you know if you have it?

According to statistics from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), about 1 in 60 people in the UK infected with Covid-19 suffer from symptoms such as shortness of breath, malaise, and poor concentration for weeks and even more. .. A few months later.

Of that number, ONS states that more than 370,000 people are still symptomatic more than a year after their initial infection.

Persistent symptoms have become known as long covids Online support group for patients It has emerged throughout the Internet with tens of thousands of members providing advice and discussing the situation.

What exactly is Long Covid?

According to the NHSLong Covids can be accompanied by a number of symptoms that remain after Covid-19 infection. These include fatigue. Shortness of breath and chest pain or tightness; memory problems also known as “brain fog”. Insomnia; dizziness; Joint Pain; nausea, diarrhea or abdominal pain; high temperature and headache; cough and sore throat; loss of smell or taste; and rash.

Health watchdog Nice A long Covid is defined as lasting more than 12 weeks, and some people think it will be applied in a shorter time frame.

Dr. Brian O’Connor, a pulmonologist and director of the long Covid Clinic at Chromwell Hospital in London, said the term refers to the signs and symptoms of Covid-19 that are present four weeks after the initial infection. I have.

People who suffer from long Covids experience persistent symptoms of the disease for weeks or months after infection.

“Long Covid symptoms can be more extensive than Covid-19 symptoms and can affect the whole body,” adds Jessica Kirby, Head of Health Advice at Asthma UK. British Lung Foundation.. “Many people also find that their symptoms change and can come and go over time.”

What are some of the main signs and symptoms of long Covid?

According to Dr. O’Connor, the most common are respiratory symptoms such as shortness of breath and prolonged coughing, and cardiovascular symptoms such as chest tightness, chest pain and palpitation.

“For others, it may be a common symptom of fatigue, body aches, a sensation of fever, and occasional low-grade fever and pain,” he said. “In addition, there may be neurological symptoms such as brain fog, loss of concentration, memory loss, headaches, sleep disorders, peripheral neuropathy, pins and needles, numbness, and dizziness.”

Extreme fatigue or fatigue is one of the most common symptoms of long Covid

Many patients also continue to experience abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, and loss of appetite long after the initial onset of the illness.

“Joint and muscle pain can also persist, and some patients may continue to lose their sense of taste and smell and experience sore throat, ear pain, and tinnitus,” Dr. O’Connor adds.

The long Covid’s psychological consequences should not be overlooked. “Most patients present with symptoms of depression and anxiety, especially when the effects of Covid have a significant impact on their normal daily lives,” says Dr. O’Connor.

Can a doctor see if you have a long Covid?

“Yes, doctors must be the first port of call,” O’Connor urges. GP can evaluate blood pressure, pulse rate, blood oxygen concentration, etc. These can be done with quick and easy tests (but don’t forget to get up with GP surgery if you have Covid-19 symptoms and are likely to be infectious).

If the symptoms are severe, further investigations such as blood tests, chest x-rays, and ECG may be needed.

Kirby adds: “If you’re hospitalized for Covid-19, you’ll need to contact your health care professional six weeks after you leave the hospital to see how you’re recovering and ask about your symptoms.”

Need to worry if you have a long Covid?

It is encouraging to know that the vast majority of people with long Covids do not have life-threatening complications, and based on our current knowledge, O’Connor tells us that we are Covid’s permanent. Says there is no reason to believe it has a positive effect-19 about someone’s health.

Recovery from a long Covid can take a long time

“Recovery from a long Covid varies from person to person and there is no fixed timescale,” says Kirby. “But we need care available from local health care providers, such as rehabilitation and referrals to appropriate services.”

What treatments are available and what are the prospects?

According to Kirby, doctors provide personalized advice on how to manage symptoms, depending on the condition. “This is a long Covid that can be given to family, friends and caregivers, as well as advice on how to set realistic goals, social care, housing, and how to get support from employment.”

O’Connor adds: “The most therapeutic interventions focus on rehabilitation and return to normal activity through manageable exercise programs and regimens.

Those who suffer from long covids should contact their doctor to find out about treatment options

“Access to high-quality physiotherapy to help with dysfunction and abnormal breathing patterns has been shown to be particularly beneficial,” he says.

Unfortunately, there is currently no way to predict how long it will take to recover from a long Covid. This is because it varies from person to person. However, it is helpful to remember that protracted symptoms are not unique to Covid-19 and have lasting effects on many other viral illnesses.

If you’re worried about your health or the health of your loved one infected with Covid-19, it’s important to talk to your GP.