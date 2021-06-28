Pa. Drops that Maskman date on Monday. What does that mean for Lehigh Valley residents?

Pennsylvanians can leave their masks at home on Mondays. State rises Its universal masking is mandatory 439 days after it is enacted.

Throughout the night of April 2020, masks have become a staple of everyday life in Pennsylvania from clothing reserved for medical professionals. They quickly became the most visible signs of how the coronavirus overturned everything in our daily lives, preventing strangers passing by from smiling and listening to each other clearly. I got it. American retailers quickly pivoted and procured store shelves with a variety of masks, from utilitarians to those wielding political and fashion statements.

Currently, about 16 months after the first case was detected in Pennsylvania, the mask can be discarded with the coronavirus vaccine. In Pennsylvania, more than 1.2 million people have become ill and more than 27,600 have died since the first case was detected in March 2020.

First Mandatory Business in Pennsylvania Request a mask on April 15, 2020.. afterwards, July summer surgeThe state demanded them whenever someone couldn’t leave the house and stay socially distant. Maskmandate is the state’s last coronavirus restriction. Other mitigations ended on May 31st.

Release of masking mandate symbolizes most of post-vaccination vaccination CDC in mid-May vaxxed said that in most settings you can stop wearing the mask. Since then, many local and national retailers have followed suit, turning to the honor system where masks are an option for vaccination.

However, it represents a major change for unvaccinated people who no longer need to wear masks indoors. State health officials recommend wearing a mask and vaccination to protect yourself from the virus.

“It’s important to stay resilient in the fight against COVID-19, as we’ve done together over the past year and a half, as we’re moving less often to wearing masks,” said Deputy Doctor Denise Johnson. I am. “The COVID-19 vaccine is the best tool you need to beat COVID-19. Pennsylvanians are aware of this and have been vaccinated. If not yet vaccinated, nearby There are many options. “

Deputy Minister of Health Allison Beam Announced on May 27 If 70% of Pennsylvania’s adults were completely vaccinated, the masking order would be lifted by June 28.

By Monday, the state failed to meet its goals, with 59.4% of adults fully vaccinated and 74.9% initially vaccinated as of Friday.

“Universal masking orders will be lifted in a few days, but companies, organizations, healthcare providers and other organizations have the option of requiring employees, guests, or customers to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status. “We maintain,” said Beam.

Pennsylvania will continue to follow the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention masking guidelines. Currently, the CDC needs masks for planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transport that travel domestically, domestically, and internationally.

Approximately 12 states across the country need masks for people who are not fully vaccinated in most indoor public places. According to AARP tracking.

Pennsylvania has hung to lift the mask obligation as an incentive to get more shots with weapons in the spring. When Beam announced the June 28 deadline, Pennsylvania had an average of 1,143 new infections per day, with 52.7% of the adult population fully vaccinated and 70% vaccinated at least once. I was receiving it.

By the end of June, it was expected that everyone who received only the first shot in May would receive a second dose. Instead, almost 60% of adults are completely vaccinated, indicating that some adults skipped the second vaccination.

“It is not possible to determine a specific date that will reach 70% of all fully vaccinated adults. In Pennsylvania, thousands of people are vaccinated daily,” said the State Department of Health. A spokeswoman, Maggi Barton, said. “We know that nearly 75% of adults are partially vaccinated and want to get a second vaccination as they were encouraged.”

New Jersey is approaching 68% of fully vaccinated adults. According to the CDC, only Vermont, Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts are fully vaccinated in more than 70% of adults.

Vaccines do their job. The percentage of new daily cases in Pennsylvania decreased by 84% from 27 May to 186 new cases per day last Friday. Dr. Luther Rhodes, an infectious disease specialist at the Lehi Valley Health Network, said the majority of these cases were among unvaccinated or asymptomatic people caught on surveillance tests.

“It’s a sustained, steady decline that accurately reflects the start of vaccination,” Rhodes said. “Vaccines reduce the risk for everyone (coronavirus), especially for those who have been vaccinated, but it is not zero.”

Pennsylvania may not account for 70% of fully vaccinated adults, but nearly 100% of adults over the age of 65 have at least one vaccination and 81% have been fully vaccinated. I will.

“Therefore, the highest risk people are well above 70%,” says Rhodes.

He predicted that many private companies and health care providers would likely continue to require masks for some time. As more health care systems and employers begin to mandate vaccination, Rhodes expects higher vaccination rates, perhaps after full federal approval. He said the incidence of measles, mumps and chickenpox is very high because schools need them, and when the incidence declines in certain populations, outbreaks are seen.

“The time has come to justify the legal requirements for immunization for public health benefits,” Rhodes said. “We are still in the process.”

He said the majority of patients on Rhodes were more worried about removing the mask immediately. He advises those who are uncomfortable with removing the mask to leave it as it does no harm.

When the CDC first announced in May that vaccination could significantly dispose of masks, it was a change that would take people time to keep up with the latest scientific guidance, Rhodes said. .. In the future, he said, it would be a personal risk calculation based on local prevalence.

“When I go to the supermarket, most people still wear masks, but not all,” Rhodes said. “… Unmasking isn’t easy, but it’s a much better set of problems than the ones that occurred a year or a year and a half ago, and it’s become more and more painful.”

Rhodes hopes that now that the general public has access to disease prevention masks, there will be more uses during the flu season and when someone catches a cold.

The rapidly prevailing variant of Delta (B.1.617.2) is the main reason why public health authorities are encouraging unvaccinated and partially vaccinated to continue masking in public. ..

State and local health officials are closely watching the spread of the Delta in the United States and Pennsylvania, which first appeared in India in 2020. It is projected to account for 50% of US COVID-19 infections between early and mid-July.

Delta will soon become the predominant variant in the UK, accounting for 90% of new cases, and the CDC predicts that it will account for about 20% of recent US cases. Due to the rapid spread in the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently postponed the planned lifting of health restrictions.

According to public health experts, Delta is particularly dangerous to unvaccinated people because it is 50% more contagious and is associated with more serious illnesses. Arecent analysis Low vaccination counties have been found to grow faster in Delta, and public health policies and vaccination rates are different, making it less likely that Delta will be as widely controlled in the United States as in the United Kingdom. Helix scientist reported.. The vaccine is still very effective against this mutant.

“The potential threat of Delta and all other variants underscores the importance of full vaccination of all eligible people,” Burton said.

The prevalence of Delta in the Commonwealth remains very low, with only 0.9% of sampled and genomically sequenced cases as of June 5, she said, with the latest available CDC data. Said. The CDC predicts that Delta will account for 13% of cases currently on the Mid-Atlantic coast.

“Because it’s more contagious, you can have a reversal of good trends if the few people who roam with it suddenly become more contagious,” Rhodes said. “If every individual case can accidentally infect more people, it cancels the reduced case rate. Delta variants cannot be easily vaccinated and are vaccinated. This is an example of why people cannot carry the weight of unvaccinated people. “

Currently, almost all cases of COVID pneumonia Rhodes are required to consult unvaccinated people.

“Some say they are planning a vaccination, but it wasn’t booked, wasn’t available, or was too expensive,” he said. “Currently, none of these things are relevant. It’s readily available and doesn’t cost anything.”

Currently, almost all COVID-19 deaths in the United States are due to unvaccinated people. A staggering demonstration of how effective the shots were, and the number of deaths per day (currently less than 300) could be virtually zero if everyone was eligible. I got the vaccine.

According to an Associated Press analysis of government data available from May, “breakthrough” infections in fully vaccinated people accounted for less than 1,200 of the more than 853,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations. That’s about 0.1%.

And of the more than 18,000 COVID-19 deaths in May, only about 150 died in fully vaccinated people. That’s about 0.8% per day on average, or five deaths.

The AP analyzed the numbers provided by the CDC, but the CDC itself does not estimate the rate of hospitalization and death for fully vaccinated people due to data limitations.

Among them: Only about 45 states report breakthrough infections, and some states are more aggressive than others in looking for such cases. Therefore, the data probably underestimate such infections, CDC officials said.

Still, the overall trend that emerges from the data reflects what many healthcare authorities see across the country and what top experts say.

Earlier this month, Andy Slavit, a former Biden administration adviser on COVID-19, suggested that 98% to 99% of Americans who died of the coronavirus were unvaccinated.

“The COVID-19 deaths, especially in almost all adults, are now completely preventable,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, on Tuesday because the vaccine is so effective. Stated. She called such death “especially tragic.”

Deaths in the United States plummeted from an average of over 3,400 days in mid-January, a month after the vaccination drive. Pennsylvania currently kills an average of 11 people a day.

Rhodes called the development of the COVID MRNA vaccine a moonshot experience for the science of public health. He is excited to see how these advances spill over into other medical advances, perhaps better flu vaccines.

“It’s just great,” Rhodes said of the vaccine. “I see it as a painful lesson. How much did I have to pay for these lessons, but I’ll never forget these lessons. Fortunately, mRNA technology is on this peculiar virus. It fits perfectly. “

According to the CDC, approximately 63% of all eligible Americans (aged 12 and older) have been vaccinated at least once, and 53% have been fully vaccinated. While there is a shortage of vaccines in much of the world, the US supply is so plentiful that demand has dropped dramatically, leaving Shots unused.

After a difficult start, the Pennsylvania vaccination campaign quickly took hold and moved up to the national rankings. The state is now at the stage of a hard-earning campaign for each shot.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reaching out to areas of low-vaccination states to educate people about the safety and efficacy of vaccines, often relying on trusted messengers to reach the community. Said Burton. Current media campaigns aim to deliver messages that appeal to the unique motivations and hesitation concerns of each community.

“The message we want all residents to know is that safe and effective vaccines are available,” Burton said. “Vaccines are the best way to protect you, your loved ones, and your neighbors from the virus and return to their lives and what they may have missed in the past year.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

