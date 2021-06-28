What are they, can I get it?

The COVID-STATUS certificate proves that you have been vaccinated with both vaccines and can be important if you need summer vacation.

They are easily available, but they can take some time to pass, so don’t leave them until the very end.

2 In some countries you will need to obtain a Covid status certificate, including proof of vaccination Credit: Getty

As the British have discovered, traveling abroad is possible, but there are a set of requirements that make it tricky.

Covid-status is one of them in most countries and is proven by either a jab certificate or a negative test.

You will also pass a “Covid passport”, but the authorities will not call it because it is not a free pass for traveling around the world.

Learn more about Covid status certificates.

What is a Covid Status Certificate?

A Covid status certificate is either proof that the test does not have a negative Covid, or proof of complete vaccination.

A certificate called the NHS COVID Pass reveals whether you are fully vaccinated in the most reliable way.

This is a QR code, similar to the one you use when entering a pub, bar or restaurant.

You can get a second vaccination at least two weeks ago, get vaccinated in the UK, and get one if you are 16 years or older.

This indicates that they are vaccinated with both coronavirus vaccines and therefore have maximum protection against the virus.

This indicates that it is unlikely that someone else, such as an official in another country, will carry the virus and threaten others.

Obtaining an NHS COVID pass can take several days or even longer. Therefore, it is important to leave enough time.

Welsh people will soon be able to get a Covid status vaccine through a website that is not yet available.

People living in Scotland can request a vaccine certificate from the NHS Inform website.

Northern Ireland is still working on a certificate that is expected to be available by July.

Travel checklist The government says you have to do before you travel:

When do you need it?

At this time, these certificates are not required in the UK to enter places such as pubs, theaters, cinemas and shops.

However, if you are participating in a major event trial, you will need a trial.

The Event Research Program (ERP) is a scientific project to find out if a large number of people can safely get together for sports, gigs, etc.

Covid status certification may be required to enter another country, including the Green List country. The rules are different everywhere.

For example, France requires British people to have evidence of complete vaccination and evidence of a negative Covid test, while Greece requires only the former.

2 To obtain an NHS COVID pass, you must have been vaccinated for a second time at least two weeks in advance. Credit: PA

Check entry requirements GOV.UK destination country Overseas travel advice page Not only the country’s own website.

Once there, there may be other requirements, such as quarantine.

Some countries do not accept NHSCOVID passes as evidence of complete vaccination. Currently, there is no universal “Covid passport”.

Check if your country accepts the QR code as proof of vaccination, and if not, see what you need to enter.

How do I get a Covid status certificate?

Negative test

You will need a negative test to go on holidays. Re-entry to the UK does, even if the country you are heading to does not.

The polymerase chain reaction test (PCR test) is considered the “gold standard” when it comes to testing and differs from the immunochromatography test available free of charge from the NHS.

If you use the PCR test for travel in locations that cost £ 100 or more, you will need to pay for the PCR test.

Do not use the free NHS test service to test yourself before vacation, as these tests are intended for people with Covid symptoms. The government has asked you to arrange a private test instead.

Learn more about where to get a PCR test before and before your trip Return to UK..

A printed document or email / text message with the results is usually sufficient to prove negative at the airport.

Digital vaccination certificate

You can access your NHS COVID pass on your mobile phone or tablet via the free NHS app.

Enter “NHS” in the search bar of the iOS “App Store” or Android “Play Store”[インストール]Click to download the app.

What you download is called the “NHS”. Please note that there are other NHS apps for other services.

To obtain a certificate, you will need details such as your email address and zip code.

The certificate contains a barcode that can also be stored in your Google wallet.

To use the NHS app, you need to register for a GP in the UK. However, you do not need to contact your GP unless you see the certification.

If this happens, you should ask your GP for a complete and detailed medical record.

Printed vaccination certificate

If you don’t want the certificate to be displayed in digital format, you can write it on paper.

To print yourself, you will need to register if you do not already have an NHS login, which can take some time.

Once logged in, you can view your Covid status and download and print it as a PDF document.

The document contains a barcode.

You can also request an NHS Covid Pass via a letter on the NHS website or by calling 119.

It may take several days for the certificate to arrive this way.