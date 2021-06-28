Edible cholera vaccine using rice flour passed safety test

By crushing the grains of genetically modified rice, a new vaccine was created to protect against deadly cholera. The first human trial did not show obvious side effects and a good immune response.Researchers based at the University of Tokyo and Chiba University have published peer-reviewed results of a phase I clinical trial of a vaccine named MucoRice-CTB. Lancet microorganisms..

Vaccine production made great strides in 2020, inspired by COVID-19. However, the complexity of the mRNA-based SARS-CoV-2 vaccine has highlighted the value of inoculation, which can be cheaply manufactured, transported and stored without refrigeration.

The MucoRice-CTB vaccine is stable at room temperature from start to finish.

“I am very optimistic about the future of the MucoRice-CTB vaccine, especially because of the results of dose escalation. Participants responded to the vaccine at low, medium and high doses and showed the greatest immune response at the highest doses. I did. ” Professor Hiroshi Kiyono (DDS, Ph.D.) of the Institute of Medical Science, University of Tokyo, who leads the MucoRice project. Dr. Kiyono is also a faculty member at Chiba University in Japan and the University of California San Diego in the United States.

Thirty volunteers received the placebo and a group of 10 volunteers received 3 milligrams (mg), 6 mg or 18 mg of the vaccine every two weeks for a total of four doses. In tests two and four months after the last dose, vaccine-responsive volunteers were asked to use IgA and IgG antibodies specific for cholera toxin B (CTB) (for the immune system to fight infection). It became clear that it has two types of proteins that it produces. Participants who received high doses of vaccine were more likely to have CTB-specific antibodies.

An independent review board found no evidence of significant side effects.

Cultivation of a new type of vaccine Vibrio cholerae spreads most often by drinking water contaminated with sewage. Without seeing a doctor, cholera can die in just a few hours due to diarrhea with severe dehydration. Cholera infects 1.3 million to 4 million people and kills 21,000 to 143,000 people each year. World Health Organization..

There are four modern needleless cholera vaccines, all of which are given as drops on the tongue, but require refrigeration and are made from completely killed or attenuated (attenuated) vaccines. Cholera cells; https: / / www. fda. government/ media/ 98688 / download ).

The new cholera vaccine grows on genetically modified Japanese short-grain rice that produces a non-toxic portion of the CTB that the immune system can recognize. Cholera vaccines often provide cross-protection against traveler’s diarrhea because CTBs are similar in structure to the toxins produced by E. coli, which causes certain diseases.

Researchers grow rice on dedicated indoor hydroponic farms that meet WHO Good Manufacturing Practices.This leaves the vaccine uncontaminated and leaves the plant natural environment..

Plants produce CTB subunits from seeds, edible grains of rice, and store antigens in droplets called protein bodies with a membrane made of fat.

“Rice protein bodies behave like natural capsules that deliver antigens to the intestinal immune system,” said Dr. Kiyono.

Other drugs, such as the treatment of Ebola, lymphoma, and the flu, are grown on plants, most often leaves, but the drug must be extracted and purified before it can be used. The grain-based aspect of the MucoRice system avoids these extra steps and the need for refrigeration and protects the antigen as it passes through the harsh acids of the stomach.

As the plant matures, the rice is harvested, crushed into fine powder and sealed in aluminum packets for storage. When people are ready to be vaccinated, the powder is mixed with about 90 milliliters (1/3 US cup) of liquid before being drunk. Researchers have only tested the vaccine with saline (a salt solution that corresponds to body fluids), but they expect it to work just as well with plain water.

Immunity through the gut is strong, but complicated by the microbiome

“The great part of our vaccine is the wise use of the body’s mucosal immune system through the gut to induce antigen-specific antibodies,” said Dr. Seino.

MucoRice-CTB mimics the natural way of entering the body through the intestinal mucosa and encountering and reacting to bacteria. Stimulating the mucosal immune system produces two classes of antibodies, IgG and IgA, that identify bacteria and target them for elimination. Vaccines that are injected under the skin or into the muscle generally increase only IgG, not IgA antibodies.

Volunteers who responded to MucoRice-CTB had the highest blood levels of antigen-specific IgG and IgA after 8-16 weeks.

However, 11 of the 30 vaccinated volunteers had a low or no measurable immune response. All research volunteers reported that they had never traveled outside Japan, so it is unlikely that they had previously been exposed to Vibrio cholerae or pathogenic E. coli or had innate immunity.

“When I looked at these data on 11 hyporesponsive and non-responsive individuals, I suspected that the gut microbiota might influence the outcome of the immune response,” recalled Dr. Seino. ..

The microflora or microbiome is a community of microorganisms that inhabit our bodies and benefit or harm us. Although it is widely accepted that the gastrointestinal microflora affects health and immunity, scientists are just beginning to understand the exact mechanism of the relationship.

Extensive genetic analysis of all volunteer fecal samples identified thousands of bacterial species inhabiting the intestines of volunteers.

“Simply put, high responders had a more diverse microflora, and in the low responder group, the diversity was much narrower,” said Dr. Seino.

Researchers found that the small size of the Phase 1 trial (vaccinating only 30 healthy Japanese male volunteers) remains unclear about the association and prevalence of non-responsive individuals. He warned that the overall difference in microbial flora diversity would mean subtle. However, the results suggest a greater role for microflora in vaccine efficacy.

“It’s all speculation so far, but the more diverse the microbial flora, the better the situation for a strong immune response to oral vaccines,” said Dr. Seino.

The link between the gut microbiota and vaccine efficacy was previously revealed by the unfortunate fact that most vaccines are developed in developed countries and some are less effective when delivered in developing countries. It has been. Mucosal vaccines, including oral vaccines against polio and cholera, are particularly prone to this disparity. Most scientific theories that explain this phenomenon focus on chronic intestinal inflammation associated with poor hygiene. (((https: / / Doi. org / 10.10. 1186 / 1741-7007-8-129 ).

“Perhaps for all vaccinations now, even injectable vaccines, we need to consider an individual’s immune status based on the status of their microflora,” said Dr. Seino.

It remains to be seen how diversity of the microbial flora affects the global efficacy of the new MucoRice edible vaccine system compared to other oral vaccine records.

For now, researchers are planning to work with partners in the pharmaceutical industry to bring MucoRice-CTB to the next stage of clinical trials at home and abroad.

reference:



Yuki Y, Nojima M, Hosono O et al. Oral MucoRice-CTB vaccine for human safety and microbiota-dependent immunogenicity: Phase 1 randomized trials. Lancet microorganisms.. 2021; 0 (0). Doi:10.1016 / S2666-5247 (20) 30196-8

This article was republished from material.. Note: The material may have been edited in length and content. Please contact the citation source for more information.