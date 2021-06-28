Patients with COVID-19 trauma are at increased risk of complications and death





COVID-19 can be used in a variety of indirect ways, from increasing the incidence of heart attacks to reducing cancer screening, in addition to sickening and killing millions of people around the world. I will. Complex care. The virus is also a complication of trauma patients injured in car accidents, falls and other accidents, or victims of violent injuries such as shootings and puncture wounds, according to a new study conducted by the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. And increased the risk of death.University of Pennsylvania recently announced Journal of Trauma and Acute Surgery.. The results of the survey show that the patient trauma Centers throughout Pennsylvania also tested positive for COVID-19, at a six-fold higher risk of death than patients with similar injuries without COVID. We also show that patients who are positive for COVID are twice as likely to have the following complications: Venous thromboembolism, kidney failureOver 5 times the odds of intubation, unplanned ICU admission, and pulmonary complications. These risks were even greater in patients age 65 and older. “COVID-19 had the greatest impact on patients with relatively minor injuries that would otherwise function,” said Dr. Eleanor, MD, an assistant professor of surgery, critical care and trauma. Kaufman, MD, said MSHP. Emergency surgery in pen medicine. “Our findings emphasize how important it is for hospitals to consistently test inpatients, which allows healthcare providers to recognize this additional risk with special care. Patients can be treated with caution. Researchers conducted a retrospective study of 15,550 patients admitted to Pennsylvania Trauma center From March 21, 2020 (when Governor Tom Wolf ordered the closure of non-essential businesses throughout the state) to July 31, 2020. Of the 15,550 patients, 8,170 were tested for the virus and 219 were positive. During this period, researchers evaluated the length of stay, complications, and overall outcome of patients tested positive for COVID compared to patients who did not carry the virus. They found that the percentage of tests increased over time from 34% in April 2020 to 56% in July. The percentage of tests varied widely from center to center, with a median of 56.2 percent and a range of 0 percent to 96.4 percent. “First, we need to find the best way to treat these high-risk patients and establish standard protocols to minimize the risk,” said the Surgical Critical Care Officer for Trauma and Surgery. Critical care and emergency surgery. “Second, we need more data on the risks associated with patients with COVID symptoms and asymptomatic patients. This allows us to properly administer proven treatment and survive with minimal complications. Can increase the chances of COVID-19 infection can increase mortality in surgical patients For more information:

Elinore J. Kaufman et al, Impact of COVID-19 infection on post-injury outcomes in the state trauma system, Journal of Trauma and Acute Medical Surgery (2021). Elinore J. Kaufman et al, Impact of COVID-19 infection on post-injury outcomes in the state trauma system,(2021). DOI: 10.1097 / TA.0000000000003310 Provided by

University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine



