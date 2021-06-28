The CDC reports 4,115 breakthrough COVID-19 cases with hospitalization or death





The· Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) We have received reports of 4,115 patients with breakthrough cases of the COVID-19 vaccine that were hospitalized or died. Of these cases, 26% of hospitalizations were reported asymptomatic or not associated with COVID-19, and 19% of 750 deaths were reported asymptomatic or not associated with COVID-19. Data, including information up to June 21, is based on 150 million fully vaccinated people in the United States. Almost half (49%) of breakthrough cases were associated with women, and 3,124 (76%) occurred at patient age. 65 years of age or older. As volatility increases, the goal of the vaccine program is “moving” Authorities have long predicted that breakthrough cases of vaccines will be reported, saying that “no vaccine is 100% effective in preventing illness in vaccinated people.” Authorities also warn that there will be a “small percentage” of vaccinated people who get sick, need hospitalization, or die of COVID-19. “The number of COVID-19 vaccine breakthroughs reported to the CDC is likely to be an underestimate of all SARS-CoV-2 infections in fully vaccinated individuals,” the agency said. “National surveillance relies on passive and voluntary reporting, and the data may not be complete or representative. These surveillance data are snapshots that provide a breakthrough case pattern for vaccines. Helps identify and look for signals. ” Click here for the full coverage of the coronavirus Authorities said “no unexpected patterns have been identified” in the reported breakthrough infections. He also states that the vaccine remains effective and that all unvaccinated persons over the age of 12 should be vaccinated as soon as possible.

